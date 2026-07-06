WTI Slips as Rising Supply Outlook Weighs on Oil

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WTI US Oil trades around $68.30, down 0.64% as supply concerns weigh on sentiment.

OPEC+ plans to lift output by 188K barrels per day from August, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Major banks highlight the risk of a global supply surplus as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz ease.

WTI Drifts Lower as Supply Fears Resurface

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Oil trades around $68.30 at the time of writing on Monday, down 0.64% on the day, as investors reassess the global supply balance following the latest production moves by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+). Despite two straight daily advances last week, Crude Oil prices remain close to multi-month lows as worries about a renewed global supply glut reemerge.

OPEC+ Output Increase and Shipping Normalization

Market participants are absorbing OPEC+’s decision to raise production by 188K barrels per day starting in August, with Saudi Arabia and Russia at the forefront of the increase. The anticipated rise in supply is being interpreted as a signal of confidence in regional stability, as shipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz have largely returned to normal following recent interruptions.

Even with traffic in the Strait mostly normalized, persistent geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East continues to temper further downside for prices. Traders remain watchful for any renewed tensions that could again disrupt this critical chokepoint, which handles nearly one-fifth of global Oil shipments.

Iranian Export Prospects Under Sanctions Waiver

In parallel, Iran has reportedly begun talks with several Japanese companies on restarting Crude Oil exports under a temporary United States (US) sanctions waiver. According to Reuters, the 60-day exemption, granted as part of ongoing discussions between Tehran and Washington, expires on August 21. Potential buyers are said to be looking for stronger assurances on shipping security before moving ahead with purchases.

Major Banks Warn of Surplus Risk

Large financial institutions remain generally cautious on the forward outlook for Oil. Analysts at Commerzbank argue that the interim understanding between the United States (US) and Iran, together with recovering Iranian exports and planned OPEC+ output increases, heightens the probability of a global supply surplus.

Rabobank similarly points out that actual export levels will still hinge on shipping safety in the Persian Gulf, while cautioning that ongoing geopolitical strains could progressively fragment the global Oil market.

Other institutions strike a comparable tone. Citi projects Brent Crude could retreat toward $60 by year-end, versus $71.80 at the time of press, as underlying supply-demand dynamics reassert themselves in the wake of reduced disruption in the Strait of Hormuz. Goldman Sachs also contends that the Oil market has shifted into a new phase in which prices may continue to ease gradually even if temporary rallies occur on geopolitical news.

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