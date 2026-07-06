Crypto Markets Edge Up as Bitcoin Tests Resistance

Key Moments

Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $63,000 after a roughly 7% five-day rebound from last week’s lows near $60,000.

Crypto market sentiment improves as CoinMarketCap’s Fear and Greed Index climbs to 29 from 17, moving from “Extreme Fear” to “Fear.”

Pump.fun (PUMP) and Hyperliquid (HYPE) outperform over the last 24 hours, with both tokens testing important technical resistance zones.

Sentiment Improves as Risk-Off Tone Eases

Bitcoin (BTC) is steady above $63,000 at press time on Monday after a five-day recovery stretch last week that delivered roughly 7% gains. The move comes alongside an improvement in broader risk appetite, with easing risk-off sentiment helping to underpin the latest bounce. Within this backdrop, Pump.fun (PUMP) and Hyperliquid (HYPE) stand out as notable gainers over the past 24 hours.

Broader crypto sentiment is recovering following Bitcoin’s rebound from the $60,000 area last week. US Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh said inflation risk had eased last week, citing the ongoing ceasefire and improved transit through the Strait of Hormuz. CoinMarketCap’s Fear and Greed Index rises to 29 on Monday, up from 17 last week, signaling a shift from “Extreme Fear” to “Fear.”

Bitcoin Nears 50-day EMA as Recovery Extends

Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 on Monday, with a short-term bullish bias emerging after five consecutive positive sessions. The price is approaching the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around $65,766, which remains well below the 200-day EMA near $75,717.

From a technical standpoint, BTC would need to clear the 50-day EMA at $65,766 to support a more durable upward move. If that level is breached, the next upside objectives are the previous swing high at $67,292, followed by the psychologically important $70,000 mark.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 51, just above its neutral midpoint, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line is moving above its signal line. This setup points to a modest positive momentum backdrop, though not yet strong enough to convincingly absorb the current overhead supply.

On the downside, horizontal support is located around $60,000. A clear break of that floor would likely expose additional weakness and deepen the ongoing corrective phase.

Bitcoin Technical Levels Value Current area (Monday, press time) Above $63,000 50-day EMA $65,766 200-day EMA $75,717 Previous swing high $67,292 Key psychological level $70,000 Immediate support $60,000 RSI 51

PUMP Targets 100-day EMA as Recovery Builds

Pump.fun extends its advance on Monday after gaining roughly 5% in the prior session. The token launchpad asset trades above the 50-day EMA at $0.001570 and is now aiming for the nearby 100-day EMA at $0.001728.

PUMP is holding above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent downswing from $0.002252 to $0.001151, which is located at $0.001610. A firm daily close above the 100-day EMA at $0.001728 could open the way for a continuation of the rebound toward the 78.6% retracement level at $0.001951.

The MACD and its signal line are recovering steadily, accompanied by an expanding positive histogram, pointing to rising buying interest.

PUMP Key Levels Price 50-day EMA $0.001570 100-day EMA (immediate target) $0.001728 50% Fibonacci retracement $0.001610 78.6% Fibonacci retracement $0.001951 Support zone $0.001570 – $0.001610 Secondary support $0.001349 and $0.001151

On the downside, immediate support is clustered between the 50-day EMA at $0.001570 and the 50% retracement at $0.001610. If selling pressure returns, additional support lies at $0.001349 and $0.001151.

HYPE Eyes Symmetrical Triangle Breakout

Hyperliquid trades above $70 on Monday, edging higher after a 2% advance in the previous session. The latest move is testing a near-term descending resistance trendline. A decisive close above this barrier would validate a bullish breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern.

Should that breakout be confirmed, the R1 Pivot Point at $77.12 would represent the first upside target, followed by the R2 Pivot Point at $89.18.

The MACD histogram has turned positive and is widening as the MACD and signal lines move higher following a bullish crossover on Saturday. This configuration suggests that buyers remain in control for now.

HYPE Technical Levels Value Current area (Monday) Above $70 R1 Pivot Point $77.12 R2 Pivot Point $89.18 Center Pivot Point / immediate support $64.89 Rising trendline support Around $65.00

On the downside, immediate support is located at the center Pivot Point at $64.89, close to the rising support trendline around $65.00.