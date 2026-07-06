AUD/USD Pullback Tests Support After Fib Rejection

Key Moments

AUD/USD slips about 0.20% to around 0.6920 after stalling near the 0.6950 resistance area.

Price remains above the 200-day SMA at 0.6869 and the 50.0% Fibonacci retracement at 0.6851, keeping near-term support intact.

The US Dollar shows broad intraday strength, led by gains against the New Zealand Dollar.

Australian Dollar Retreats From Recent Highs

The AUD/USD pair starts the new week under pressure, reversing part of its recent advance and halting a two-session climb that had carried it toward the 0.6950 region. That area marked a one-and-a-half-week high reached on Friday. During the Asian session on Monday, the pair comes under renewed selling interest and trades around the 0.6920 level, down 0.20% on the day, as tensions over the Strait of Hormuz channel some safe-haven demand toward the US Dollar (USD).

Technical Picture: Resistance Caps Recovery

AUD/USD fails to overcome the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the November 2025-May 2026 advance, interrupting its rebound from the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). That moving average, which recently coincided with a three-month low, is situated close to the 50.0% retracement mark, helping to define an important support zone. As long as this area holds, the near-term technical bias remains constructive.

Momentum signals are mixed. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram has edged into slightly positive territory, suggesting that upside momentum has begun to re-emerge. At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), hovering near 39, indicates only tepid buying interest following the latest pullback.

Critical Levels to Watch

Given the conflicting signals, the technical backdrop argues for caution before committing to strong directional positions. A sustained move above the 38.2% Fibonacci barrier near 0.6950 would be needed to confirm renewed bullish traction and support expectations for further short-term gains in AUD/USD. If such a breakout unfolds, the 23.6% retracement at 0.7077 is likely to act as the next significant resistance level.

On the downside, initial support is aligned with the 200-day SMA around 0.6869, followed by the 50.0% retracement level near 0.6851. A decisive drop through this zone would shift the technical tone and open the door toward deeper Fibonacci supports at 0.6750 and 0.6607, ahead of a broader base around 0.6424. A clear break below the 200-day SMA is seen as necessary to validate a more negative outlook for the pair.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

US Dollar Performance Against Major Currencies

The US Dollar shows varying degrees of strength against major counterparts today, with its most notable gains recorded versus the New Zealand Dollar. The table below details the percentage changes between the USD and other major currencies.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.01% 0.05% 0.28% 0.06% 0.15% 0.34% 0.09% EUR -0.01% 0.04% 0.26% 0.05% 0.14% 0.33% 0.09% GBP -0.05% -0.04% 0.22% -0.02% 0.06% 0.30% 0.07% JPY -0.28% -0.26% -0.22% -0.23% -0.13% 0.04% -0.11% CAD -0.06% -0.05% 0.02% 0.23% 0.07% 0.29% 0.07% AUD -0.15% -0.14% -0.06% 0.13% -0.07% 0.22% -0.00% NZD -0.34% -0.33% -0.30% -0.04% -0.29% -0.22% -0.23% CHF -0.09% -0.09% -0.07% 0.11% -0.07% 0.00% 0.23%

The heat map illustrates the percentage changes of major currencies relative to one another. The currency listed in the left column serves as the base, while the currency in the top row is the quote. For instance, selecting the US Dollar in the left column and moving across to the Japanese Yen cell displays the percentage move for USD (base)/JPY (quote).