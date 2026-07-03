Moody’s Flags South32 Downgrade Risk After Alcoa Deal

Key Moments

Moody’s Ratings placed South32’s Baa1/P-2 issuer and commercial paper ratings on review for downgrade after the miner agreed to sell key aluminium assets to Alcoa for up to $5.6 billion.

The divestment covers operations that delivered about 37% of South32’s underlying earnings, on average, over the five fiscal years through 2025, which Moody’s said would materially weaken the business profile.

Moody’s stated the transaction would substantially improve South32’s financial profile, including a strong net cash position and capacity to repay $700 million of senior notes due in 2032.

Moody’s Opens Downgrade Review on South32

Moody’s Ratings has initiated a review for downgrade of South32 Ltd.’s (ASX:S32) issuer ratings following the company’s agreement to divest its aluminium value chain assets to Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA) for total consideration of up to $5.6 billion. The agency said the planned sale would markedly weaken South32’s business profile even as it enhances the miner’s balance sheet strength.

The ratings placed under review include South32’s Baa1 long-term issuer rating and P-2 short-term issuer and commercial paper ratings. Moody’s also brought the ratings of related financing entities into the review, which followed the company’s announcement on July 1.

Details of the Alcoa Transaction

The proposed transaction covers a broad portfolio of aluminium-related assets. South32 agreed to sell its 86% interest in Worsley Alumina, full ownership of the Hillside Aluminium operation, and its interests in the MRN bauxite mine, the Brazil Alumina refinery, and the Brazil Aluminium smelter.

The consideration package is structured as a mix of cash, equity, assumed liabilities, and contingent payments. It includes $3.1 billion in cash, $1 billion in Alcoa shares, approximately $750 million in assumed debt and lease obligations, and up to $750 million in contingent payments linked to alumina and aluminium price performance through 2030.

Component Details Cash consideration $3.1 billion Alcoa shares $1 billion Assumed debt and lease liabilities About $750 million Contingent payments Up to $750 million tied to alumina and aluminium prices through 2030 Total potential consideration Up to $5.6 billion

Impact on South32’s Business and Earnings

Moody’s highlighted that the planned asset sale would significantly shrink South32’s operational footprint and reduce its exposure to multiple commodities. The assets earmarked for divestment accounted for roughly 37% of the group’s underlying earnings, on average, over the five fiscal years through 2025, according to the agency.

In Moody’s view, this loss of scale, reduced commodity diversification, and smaller operating base would materially erode South32’s business profile, even though the transaction would leave the company’s balance sheet in a stronger position.

Strengthened Balance Sheet and Debt Reduction

Despite concerns about the business mix, Moody’s noted that the sale would significantly bolster South32’s financial metrics. The company is expected to move into a substantial net cash position following completion, aided by the sizable cash component and reduction in debt.

The agency said the strengthened balance sheet would give South32 the capacity to repay its $700 million senior notes maturing in 2032 and lower its overall gross debt burden.

Next Steps in the Ratings Review

Moody’s stated that its ongoing review will focus on evaluating South32’s remaining portfolio, the company’s updated financial policy, and its long-term growth plans after the aluminium assets are divested. The agency added that the ratings could be lowered by at least one notch if the transaction goes ahead without offsetting measures to reinforce South32’s business profile.