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Home » Forex and Currency News » Litecoin at a Crossroads as Bulls Target $46, Bears Resist

Litecoin at a Crossroads as Bulls Target $46, Bears Resist

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Litecoin trades at $43.26, compressed between EMA 12 at $42.95 and EMA 26 at $44.05, with Bollinger Bands spanning $40.57 to $46.31.
  • Derivatives data show open interest down 5.32% while price is up 1.22%, signaling short covering alongside a taker buy/sell ratio of 1.28 and top Binance traders 79% long.
  • A confirmed close above $43.90 sets up a long trade toward $46.31 with a stop at $42.64, offering a 1.9:1 reward-to-risk profile.

Technical Picture: Compression Around Key Levels

Litecoin is trading at $43.26 in a highly compressed setup that reflects a pause in the prevailing downtrend. The MACD histogram has flattened at exactly zero, signaling that bearish momentum has stalled but has not yet flipped to a clear bullish impulse. The RSI reading of 45 aligns with this neutral stance, indicating that buyers are active but have not asserted control.

Price action is tightly constrained between short-term moving averages. LTC sits just above EMA 12 at $42.95 and just below EMA 26 at $44.05, with the Bollinger midline at $43.44 acting as an immediate pivot. The current Bollinger Band range runs from $40.57 to $46.31, defining a roughly $6 corridor that frames the near-term risk parameters.

One constructive signal comes from the Stochastic oscillator, where %K has crossed above %D from the mid-range. Historically in similar compressed conditions, that pattern has preceded short-term moves in the 3-5% range, though it does not resolve the broader trend on its own.

Trend Structure: Downtrend Under Recovery Pressure

The larger trend backdrop remains firmly bearish. Litecoin is trading well below its SMA 50 at $47.07 and far beneath its SMA 200 at $57.88, underscoring a sustained downward structure. The current configuration is characterized as a downtrend that appears to be attempting a recovery, rather than a confirmed reversal.

As referenced on Blockchain.news, LTC has been declining from its 2025 highs, and the current set of moving averages does not contradict that macro view. Regaining the SMA 50 at $47.07 is highlighted as a critical threshold for any durable shift in trend over a 30-day horizon. Until that level is reclaimed, the dominant longer-term bias remains to the downside.

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