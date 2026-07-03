Cardano Rally Faces Resistance as Short Squeeze Fades

Key Moments:

ADA briefly jumped 6.5% intraday to $0.1679 before easing back near $0.1648 as of 07:18 UTC, failing to clear key resistance around $0.18.

The token is trading 39% below both its 50-day SMA at $0.19 and 200-day SMA at $0.27, underscoring a still-broken broader trend.

Open interest fell 8.35% while price rose 6.5%, pointing to a short-covering squeeze rather than fresh long positioning.

Price Action: Sharp Intraday Spike, But Trend Still Damaged

ADA staged a swift move higher in early trading, climbing 6.5% intraday and touching $0.1679 before pulling back to around $0.1648 as of 07:18 UTC. While the move initially resembled a bullish breakout, the broader technical backdrop presents a far less supportive picture.

The token is currently trading about 39% beneath its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $0.19 and the same 39% below its 200-day SMA at $0.27. That distance from both key trend gauges highlights a market that remains structurally weakened rather than one in clear recovery.

In the very short term, price sits between the 7-day SMA at $0.15 and the 20-day SMA at $0.16, suggesting the near-term structure is only marginally intact. Exponential moving averages tell a similar story: the EMA 12 stands at $0.16 and the EMA 26 at $0.17, with ADA still trading under its medium-term exponential reference.

Blockchain.news has chronicled Cardano’s extended period of underperformance through 2026, and a single strong intraday candle has not yet altered that overarching narrative. Absent a weekly close above the 50-day SMA at $0.19, the move continues to resemble a potential dead-cat bounce scenario.

Technical Indicators: Mixed Signals Point to Exhausted Momentum

The indicator landscape around ADA’s latest bounce is notably conflicted, and that conflict is crucial for traders to recognize.

Momentum measures are showing signs of stalling. The MACD line and its signal line are both sitting at -0.0099, with the histogram reading exactly 0. This configuration does not indicate a fresh bullish crossover forming; instead, it reflects two momentum gauges that have effectively gone flat.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 49, positioned directly at the center of its range. This reading implies that, despite the price spike, buying pressure has not decisively taken control of the market.

By contrast, the Stochastic %K sits at 88.12, firmly in overbought territory. The combination of a neutral RSI and an elevated stochastic is often associated with short-squeeze dynamics: price accelerates sharply (raising stochastic), while broader, sustained demand remains absent (keeping RSI neutral). In other words, the move appears driven more by short covering than by genuine accumulation.

The Bollinger Band setup reinforces the idea of a local ceiling. With %B at 0.65, ADA trades in the upper half of its Bollinger range. The upper band is at $0.18, aligning precisely with a clearly defined strong resistance area. Rather than breaking out above this zone, price has so far simply pushed into the top of its existing range.

Derivatives data offers what may be the most revealing data point: open interest declined 8.35% as ADA rallied 6.5%. A drop in open interest alongside a price surge typically indicates short positions being closed out rather than new long exposure being built. When that squeeze energy is exhausted, the market can be left without fresh fuel for continuation. According to patterns previously tracked by Blockchain.news in this cycle, similar open interest and price divergences in altcoins have often been followed by significant mean-reversion moves.

Positioning: Crowded Long Side Raises Downside Risk

Leverage and positioning metrics suggest that the current setup is crowded and potentially fragile.

On Binance, both retail traders and the top-trader cohort, the latter often viewed as a proxy for whales and institutions, are heavily skewed to the long side. Long positions account for roughly 70% of exposure across both groups, with long/short ratios of 2.28 for retail and 2.41 for top traders. At first glance this may appear constructive, but such one-sided positioning can act more like a coiled spring than a sign of healthy conviction.

With that level of long concentration, stops are likely clustered below current price. A break under $0.155 would risk triggering a sequence of forced exits and liquidations. The taker buy/sell ratio stands at 1.07, which is effectively neutral and suggests that aggressive spot buyers are not meaningfully driving the move. The advance appears to have been carried out cautiously rather than with strong directional conviction.

Equally noteworthy is the absence of fresh commentary from key opinion leaders. There have been no new KOL calls or major analyst targets for ADA in the last 24 hours. As the article notes, if the setup were widely perceived as the start of a sustained breakout, “the influencer crowd would be screaming about it.”

Scenario Analysis: Bearish Path Still Dominant

The current configuration can be distilled into two primary paths, with the probabilities skewed toward the downside case.

Scenario Probability Key Levels / Conditions Implications Bear Case 65% Rejection at $0.17-$0.18 zone (strong resistance, upper Bollinger Band, EMA 26); break of $0.155 support opens path to $0.13 (lower Bollinger Band) Short squeeze runs out of steam, momentum remains weak, crowded longs exposed; confirmation would be open interest rising as price declines, signaling new shorts entering. Bull Case 35% Daily close above $0.17 with rising volume and open interest; sustained move to and through $0.18, then a successful retest of $0.18 as support. Targets shift to the 50-day SMA at $0.19 and potentially $0.21 over 5-7 sessions, contingent on MACD histogram turning positive and RSI moving above 55.

Key Levels and Risk Management

Under the bearish scenario, the short squeeze is largely exhausted, with MACD momentum flat, stochastic readings overbought, and a heavily long positioning profile in an asset still 39% below its 50-day SMA. A failure at the $0.17-$0.18 band – which coincides with strong resistance, the upper Bollinger Band, and EMA 26 – would set up a move back to the $0.155 strong support level. A daily close under $0.155 would raise the prospect of a slide toward the lower Bollinger Band at $0.13, implying a 21% downside move from current levels. In this path, the confirming sign would be open interest starting to climb as price declines, showing that new short positions are entering the market.

For the bullish path to gain credibility, ADA would need to secure a daily close above $0.17 backed by volume expansion and an open interest increase that reflects new long exposure rather than just shorts exiting. A clean break of $0.18 followed by a successful retest of that level as support would place the 50-day SMA at $0.19 as the next upside objective, with a potential extension toward $0.21 over 5-7 sessions. This scenario would require the MACD histogram to turn positive and the RSI to move beyond 55 to confirm a genuine shift in structure. Until such evidence emerges, the upside case remains hypothetical.

From a trade management perspective, long positions initiated on the latest intraday surge should treat $0.155 as a firm invalidation level. A breach of that support would tilt the balance decisively toward the bearish roadmap targeting $0.13. For now, the operative approach is to view ADA as a range-bound trade between $0.155 and $0.18, size positions conservatively, and wait for a confirmed break and hold above $0.18 before adopting a more structurally bullish stance.

As Blockchain.news continues to follow developments in Cardano’s on-chain ecosystem, potential longer-term fundamental drivers may emerge. At present, however, the chart structure and derivatives data remain the dominant forces shaping the ADA trade.