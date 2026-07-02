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Home » Forex and Currency News » Yen Strengthens as Markets Eye Possible Stealth Intervention

Yen Strengthens as Markets Eye Possible Stealth Intervention

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • USD/JPY trades near 162.40 in Asian hours on Thursday, extending its pullback from 40-year highs.
  • Market participants expect Japan’s Ministry of Finance to favor abrupt, non-telegraphed intervention aimed at speculative short positions.
  • A softer-than-expected tone from Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh and weaker U.S. data weigh on the U.S. Dollar ahead of the NFP report.

Yen Advances as USD/JPY Retreats From Multi-Decade Peak

USD/JPY continues to move lower after retreating from 40-year highs, trading around 162.40 during Asian hours on Thursday. The pair is under pressure as the Japanese Yen (JPY) benefits from rising expectations that authorities may intervene to support the currency.

Shift Toward Stealth Intervention Strategy

According to Reuters, sources familiar with the situation indicate that Japanese policymakers are moving away from their established practice of signaling possible intervention in advance. Instead, they are reportedly adopting a more focused, stealth approach intended to squeeze speculators and increase the cost of maintaining bearish positions on the Yen.

Japan’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) may choose to enter the market without warning to clear out speculative short positions, intentionally avoiding any public “line in the sand” exchange rate that could serve as a trigger level. In line with this stance, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama reiterated that authorities remain fully prepared to respond appropriately to currency market developments at any given time.

Dollar Softens After Warsh Comments and Weaker U.S. Data

USD/JPY is also pressured by a weaker U.S. Dollar (USD) following a less hawkish-than-expected tone from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Kevin Warsh at Wednesday’s ECB Forum on Central Banking. Warsh declined to offer explicit guidance on the Fed’s July policy decision. While he noted that inflation remains too high and reaffirmed a strong commitment to the 2% target and the central bank’s institutional independence, market participants perceived his overall message as less hawkish than anticipated.

The Dollar’s pullback was reinforced by softer U.S. economic data released on Wednesday. June’s ADP Employment Change showed private payroll growth of 98K, below the 113K forecast from Wall Street and slower than the 122K increase recorded in May. The manufacturing outlook also moderated, with the ISM Manufacturing PMI slipping to 53.3, missing the consensus estimate of 54.0.

Traders are now focused on the upcoming Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for additional signals on labor market conditions and the potential direction of Fed policy.

Indicator / EventLatest ReadingExpectationPriorMarket Implication
USD/JPY (Asian hours, Thursday)~162.40N/ANear 40-year highs (recently)Pullback as JPY finds support from intervention risk
ADP Employment Change (June)98K113K122KSoft jobs data cools hawkish Fed expectations
ISM Manufacturing PMI53.354.0N/ASignals some cooling in manufacturing activity

Understanding the Main Drivers of the Japanese Yen

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the most heavily traded currencies globally. Its value is broadly influenced by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by Bank of Japan (BoJ) policy decisions, the yield differential between Japanese and U.S. government bonds, and overall risk sentiment in financial markets, among other factors.

Role of the Bank of Japan in Currency Dynamics

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ’s ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other major central banks. More recently, the gradual unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

Impact of Yield Differentials on JPY

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ’s decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

Safe-Haven Characteristics of the Yen

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.

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