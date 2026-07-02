U.S. Cattle Futures Steady on Holiday Demand Worries

Key Moments

August live cattle on CME settled at 241.825 cents per pound, down 0.600 cent while remaining within the prior day’s trading range

USDA priced choice beef at $391.26 per hundredweight, a decline of $1.90, as hot weather contributed to expectations of softer seasonal demand

HedgersEdge estimated beef packer margins at a loss of $280.85 per head, while August lean hog futures closed 1.150 cents lower at 97.050 cents per pound

Mixed Cattle Trade Ahead of Independence Day Break

Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) finished Wednesday in a narrowly mixed fashion, with price action confined to a tight range. According to brokers cited by Reuters, concerns that beef prices could weaken weighed on sentiment, offsetting underlying support from constrained US cattle supplies.

Trading activity was uneven as participants positioned ahead of the Independence Day holiday weekend. US markets are scheduled to be closed on Friday, contributing to subdued and range-bound behavior in cattle contracts.

Cattle and Feeder Futures Settle in Narrow Ranges

CME’s benchmark August live cattle contract closed at 241.825 cents per pound, down 0.600 cent on the day, and held within Tuesday’s trading band. October live cattle edged higher, ending 0.075 cent firmer at 236.725 cents.

Feeder cattle also softened. August feeder cattle futures settled at 364.150 cents per pound, a decline of 0.450 cent.

Contract Settlement Price (cents/lb) Change (cents) August live cattle 241.825 -0.600 October live cattle 236.725 +0.075 August feeder cattle 364.150 -0.450 August lean hogs 97.050 -1.150

Wholesale Beef Prices Ease as Seasonal Demand Seen Slowing

In the cash wholesale market, beef values moved lower. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported choice beef cuts at $391.26 per hundredweight, down $1.90 from Tuesday’s quote.

Hot weather added to expectations that beef consumption could cool as the season progresses. Commenting on the typical pattern in beef pricing, Austin Schroeder, analyst for Brugler Marketing & Management, said, “Typically after the Fourth of July, you get a little weakness creeping in.”

Packer Margins Deep in Negative Territory

Beef processors continued to face significant financial pressure. Livestock marketing advisory firm HedgersEdge estimated that beef packers were incurring losses of $280.85 per head on Wednesday, underscoring the strain between cattle costs and wholesale beef prices.

Hog Futures Decline Despite Slightly Firmer Pork Cutout

CME hog futures ended the session lower. August lean hog contracts settled at 97.050 cents per pound, down 1.150 cents.

In contrast, pork values at the wholesale level improved modestly. The USDA pegged the pork carcass cutout at $95.71 per hundredweight, an increase of 22 cents from Tuesday.