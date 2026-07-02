Swiss Franc Firms as Markets Eye Inflation

Key Moments

USD/CHF trades near 0.8085 in early European dealing as the US Dollar weakens against the Swiss Franc.

Traders focus on upcoming Swiss CPI and US Nonfarm Payrolls data later Thursday for direction.

The Swiss National Bank reports a challenging environment but says the domestic banking sector remains well positioned.

USD/CHF Under Pressure Ahead of Data Releases

The USD/CHF pair trades close to 0.8085 during Thursday’s early European session, with the US Dollar softening against the Swiss Franc. The move follows a weaker-than-expected ADP June employment print, which has weighed on the Greenback.

Market participants are now waiting for fresh signals from two key releases later on Thursday: Switzerland’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures and the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. Both datasets are seen as potential catalysts for renewed volatility in the pair.

US Labor Data and Fed Commentary Shape Dollar Outlook

The ADP National Employment Report indicated that private-sector employment increased in June, but the gain fell short of expectations. At the same time, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Kevin Warsh commented on Wednesday that inflation expectations and price risks have eased in recent weeks, even as overall inflation remains elevated compared with the central bank’s comfort level.

This combination has bolstered the view that Fed policymakers are not under immediate pressure to adjust interest rates. Any further evidence of labor-market softening could amplify that perception and potentially increase downward pressure on the US Dollar against the Swiss Franc.

The US labor report for June is set to be the focal point for markets later in the day. Economists anticipate that the US economy will add 110,000 jobs in June, with the Unemployment Rate expected to remain at 4.3%. A downside surprise in these figures could reinforce the recent weakening trend in the Greenback versus CHF.

That being said, “If the payrolls data exceed market expectations, the dollar could accelerate higher on a rebound,” said Mitsubishi UFJ Bank senior analyst Akihiko Yokoo in a note.

Swiss CPI Expectations and SNB Assessment

On the Swiss data front, consensus projections suggest that headline CPI will show a year-on-year rise of 0.5% in June, compared with 0.6% in May. Analysts suggest that any downside surprise, particularly one that echoes recent developments in the Eurozone, could dampen demand for the Swiss Franc as traders reinforce expectations for low interest rates to persist for an extended period.

In its Financial Stability Report released on Thursday, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) stated that the economic backdrop and financial market conditions remain challenging for Switzerland’s financial sector. Nevertheless, the central bank emphasized that the domestic banking system is well positioned to cope with the current macroeconomic and financial environment.