Sterling Retreats as GBP/USD Pulls Back From Highs

Key Moments

GBP/USD trades near 1.3235, down 0.20%, after pulling back from a nearly two-week high around 1.3275.

Price action remains constrained below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the May-June decline and the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart.

A decisive break below support at 1.3139 would reinforce the broader downtrend, while sustained strength above 1.3396 is needed to signal a more durable recovery.

GBP/USD Edges Lower as Traders Eye BoE and Fed Remarks

The GBP/USD pair comes under renewed selling pressure during the Asian session on Wednesday, slipping away from a nearly two-week peak near 1.3275 reached the previous day. The pair is last seen around the 1.3235 area, representing a decline of 0.20% on the day, as market participants await upcoming speeches from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Kevin Warsh for fresh direction.

Technical Picture Skews Bearish Despite Mixed Momentum Signals

From a technical standpoint, GBP/USD continues to struggle to break above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the May-June downswing. This repeated inability to clear that threshold, combined with multiple failures around the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart and a prior move below the 1.3300 handle, tilts the broader setup in favor of sellers. Even so, momentum indicators send a more nuanced message, advising caution before positioning for a more aggressive downside extension.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering close to 52, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows a waning positive tone. Together, these readings suggest upside potential may be constrained as long as the pair remains capped by the cluster of resistance overhead. At the same time, they do not yet fully confirm a strong directional push lower.

Key Levels to Watch: Support at 1.3139 and Layered Resistance Above

On the downside, the 1.3139 area stands out as a critical structural support. A clean break below this zone would likely clear the way for a continuation of the broader bearish trend in the pair.

On the topside, the first major resistance is located at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.3260. Above that, additional hurdles are seen at the 38.2% retracement near 1.3335 and the 200-period SMA around 1.3360, followed by the 50.0% retracement near 1.3396. Only a sustained move beyond this stacked resistance region would begin to soften the overarching bearish narrative and open the door to a more convincing recovery phase. Failure to clear these barriers would leave GBP/USD exposed to renewed selling and further declines.

GBP/USD Technical Levels Level Current price (approx.) 1.3235 Immediate resistance – 23.6% Fibo. 1.3260 Resistance – 38.2% Fibo. 1.3335 Resistance – 200-period SMA (4-hour) 1.3360 Resistance – 50.0% Fibo. 1.3396 Key support (structural floor) 1.3139

BoE Governor Bailey’s Speech: Event Overview

BoE’s Governor Bailey speech

Andrew Bailey is the Bank of England’s Governor. He took office on March 16th, 2020, at the end of Mark Carney’s term. Bailey was serving as the Chief Executive of the Financial Conduct Authority before being designated. This British central banker was also the Deputy Governor of the Bank of England from April 2013 to July 2016 and the Chief Cashier of the Bank of England from January 2004 until April 2011.