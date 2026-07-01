Silver Slips as Geopolitical Risks Boost Dollar

Key Moments

XAG/USD trades almost 1% lower, just under $58.00, during Wednesday’s Asian session.

Markets focus on upcoming US labor data, including ADP, ISM Manufacturing PMI, and June Nonfarm Payrolls.

Geopolitical Tensions Pressure Silver Prices

Silver (XAG/USD) is trading nearly 1% lower, hovering slightly below $58.00 in Wednesday’s Asian session, as geopolitical risks prompt selling in the metal. Sentiment has turned more cautious amid doubts about the durability of peace efforts between the United States and Iran, after Washington declined to meet directly with Iranian officials despite its delegation arriving in Oman.

On Tuesday, US negotiators traveled to Doha for discussions concerning Iran’s push for a toll system near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for nearly 20% of global energy flows. The US side indicated it would engage only with intermediaries, not with Iran’s own negotiating team. This stance has sustained uncertainty about whether international shipping will be able to pass through the chokepoint without incurring additional fees.

The prospect that shipping costs could rise and push oil prices higher is feeding expectations that traders may increase their hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) bets. A firmer outlook for Fed interest rates tends to be negative for non-yielding assets such as Silver, adding to the downside pressure on XAG/USD.

Focus Shifts to US Labor and Manufacturing Data

Market participants are now turning their attention to upcoming US macroeconomic releases that could influence Fed policy expectations and, by extension, precious metals pricing.

For Wednesday’s North American session, traders are watching the US ADP Employment Change and the ISM Manufacturing PMI figures for June. Consensus estimates suggest that the US private sector generated 113,000 new jobs, compared with 122,000 in May. The ISM Manufacturing PMI is projected to remain unchanged at 54.0.

Looking ahead, investors are also awaiting the release of US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for June, scheduled for Thursday, which could further shape market views on the trajectory of interest rates.

Indicator Period Expected Value Previous Value ADP Employment Change June 113,000 jobs 122,000 jobs ISM Manufacturing PMI June 54.0 54.0

Silver as an Investment: Key Characteristics

Silver is a widely traded precious metal that has traditionally functioned as both a store of value and a medium of exchange. While it attracts less attention than Gold, some investors use Silver to diversify portfolios, gain exposure to its intrinsic value, or potentially hedge during periods of elevated inflation. Market participants can access Silver through physical holdings such as coins and bars, or via financial instruments including Exchange Traded Funds that track international Silver prices.

Primary Drivers of Silver Price Movements

Silver prices respond to a broad set of fundamental and market forces. Episodes of geopolitical stress or concerns over a sharp economic downturn can push Silver higher due to its role as a safe-haven asset, although typically with a milder reaction than Gold. As a yieldless asset, Silver is generally more attractive when interest rates are lower.

Because Silver is quoted in US dollars (XAG/USD), fluctuations in the US Dollar (USD) can significantly influence its price. A strong USD often restrains Silver, while a weaker dollar can be supportive. Other important factors include investment demand, mining output – with Silver being more plentiful than Gold – and recycling activity, all of which can shift the balance of supply and demand.

Impact of Industrial Demand on Silver

Industrial usage is a crucial component of Silver demand. The metal is widely employed in industries such as electronics and solar energy, underpinned by its exceptionally high electrical conductivity, which exceeds that of Copper and Gold. A robust upswing in industrial demand can drive prices higher, whereas a slowdown in these sectors tends to weigh on Silver.

Economic trends in the United States, China, and India also play a notable role. In the US and especially China, large industrial bases utilize Silver in multiple production processes. In India, consumer demand for Silver jewelry is another key factor that helps shape price dynamics.

Relationship Between Silver and Gold Prices

Silver often tracks movements in Gold, reflecting their shared status as safe-haven assets. When Gold prices advance, Silver typically moves in the same direction. The Gold/Silver ratio – which measures how many ounces of Silver are required to match the value of one ounce of Gold – is frequently used to gauge the relative valuation of the two metals.

Some investors interpret a high Gold/Silver ratio as a sign that Silver may be undervalued or Gold overvalued. Conversely, a low ratio can be viewed as an indication that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.