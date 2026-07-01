Nike Drops to Multi-Year Lows as Outlook Weighs on Shares

Key Moments

Nike (NYSE:NKE) stock is down 3.6% in pre-market trading at $39.55, nearing its 52-week low of $40.00.

Q4 FY2026 revenue of $11.0 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.20 exceeded expectations, but guidance pointed to revenue declines in the first half of the new fiscal year.

Greater China sales dropped 17% on a constant-currency basis in Q4, while a $0.52 one-time tariff-related EPS benefit and an upcoming CFO change added to investor concerns.

Stock Under Pressure Despite Top- and Bottom-Line Beat

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is trading sharply lower in pre-open action, falling 3.6% to $39.55, as investors react to a cautious fiscal 2027 outlook that has overshadowed stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results.

For the quarter, Nike posted revenue of $11.0 billion, ahead of the consensus estimate of roughly $10.85 billion. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.20, beating expectations of $0.12. However, management indicated that revenue is expected to decline through the first half of the new fiscal year, citing an increasingly difficult operating backdrop and continued pressure on consumer sell-through.

Earnings Quality Clouded by One-Time Tariff Benefit

While the headline EPS figure was reported at $0.72, that result was significantly inflated by a one-time $0.52 benefit linked to the expected recovery of IEEPA tariffs. This non-recurring item obscured the underlying earnings performance, contributing to market skepticism about the durability of the reported profitability.

Metric Result Expectation/Context Q4 FY2026 Revenue $11.0 billion vs. roughly $10.85 billion consensus Adjusted EPS $0.20 vs. $0.12 expected Headline EPS $0.72 Includes $0.52 one-time IEEPA tariff benefit Pre-market Share Price $39.55 Down 3.6%, near 52-week low of $40.00

China Weakness Deepens and Expected to Persist

Greater China remained a key pressure point. In the fourth quarter, sales in the region fell 17% on a constant-currency basis. This represented a sharper decline than the 10% drop recorded in the previous quarter. Management indicated that trends in China are expected to stay broadly at this weaker level going forward, reinforcing concerns about one of Nike’s historically important growth markets.

CFO Transition Raises Leadership Questions

Investor jitters were compounded by a significant leadership change in the finance function. CFO Matthew Friend is set to leave the company after 18 years. He will be succeeded by an executive from Pfizer, introducing uncertainty at a time when the company is attempting to execute on a turnaround strategy.

Reflecting a more cautious stance, JPMorgan had already reduced its price target on Nike shares to $47 from $52 before the earnings release, while maintaining a Neutral rating on the stock.

Broader Market Tone and Stock-Specific Weakness

On the macro backdrop, U.S. equity futures were broadly weaker at the open, with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all pointing lower as investors awaited remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh at a European Central Bank panel in Portugal. This contributed to a more cautious overall market tone.

Even so, the S&P 500 remained near multi-year highs, up 0.8% on the session, while the Nasdaq had gained 1.5%. This divergence suggests that the selloff in Nike is primarily driven by company-specific issues rather than broad market pressure.

Shares Sink to Fresh Multi-Year Trough

The combination of a subdued fiscal 2027 revenue outlook, accelerating weakness in China, a one-time tariff benefit that inflated reported EPS, and an upcoming CFO change has weighed heavily on sentiment. Together, these factors have pushed Nike shares toward their 52-week low of $40.00, with the current pre-market level of $39.55 marking a new multi-year low for the sportswear company.