Kroger Buys Giant Eagle in $1.65B Expansion Deal

Key Moments

Kroger agreed to acquire Giant Eagle in a transaction valued at $1.65 billion, including cash and assumed liabilities.

The company expects the Giant Eagle acquisition to be accretive to adjusted earnings in the second full year after closing in 2027.

Kroger is pursuing consolidation amid fierce competition from Walmart and Amazon while reaffirming its annual outlook in June.

Strategic Expansion After Blocked Albertsons Merger

Kroger said on Wednesday it plans to acquire supermarket operator Giant Eagle in a deal valued at $1.65 billion, positioning the company to expand its footprint as competition intensifies across the grocery industry.

The announcement comes after Kroger’s proposed $25 billion merger with Albertsons in 2024 was blocked by the courts, derailing a major consolidation effort. The new agreement with Giant Eagle marks another attempt by Kroger to scale its operations through acquisitions.

Transaction Structure and Financial Impact

According to Kroger, the Giant Eagle acquisition consists of $1.25 billion in cash and the assumption of approximately $400 million of Giant Eagle’s outstanding liabilities.

The retailer said it expects the deal to be accretive to adjusted profit in the second full year after completion in 2027.

Item Detail Total transaction value $1.65 billion Cash consideration $1.25 billion Assumed liabilities Approximately $400 million Expected impact Accretive to adjusted profit in the second full year after close in 2027

Competitive Pressures and Market Context

Dealmaking activity in the consumer sector – spanning food, beverage, personal care, pet products and health – has been strong as companies seek scale to navigate inflation, evolving consumer behavior and heightened rivalry.

Kroger is contending with significant pressure from competitors such as Walmart and online players including Amazon. The company has been working to reduce grocery prices as consumers confront persistent cost-of-living challenges.

“We evaluated the opportunity carefully, and the strategic fit is clear. Giant Eagle expands our reach into attractive adjacent markets,” Kroger CEO Greg Foran said.

Operational Footprint: Kroger vs. Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle operates around 197 supermarkets and 11 standalone pharmacies across northern Ohio, western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

By comparison, Kroger runs about 2,700 supermarkets and multi-department stores and approximately 2,200 pharmacies across 35 U.S. states.

Company Supermarkets / Multi-department Stores Pharmacies Geographic Reach Giant Eagle Around 197 11 standalone pharmacies Northern Ohio, western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, Indiana Kroger About 2,700 Around 2,200 35 U.S. states

Market Reaction and Outlook

Shares of Cincinnati, Ohio-based Kroger were down about 2% in premarket trading following the announcement.

Kroger reaffirmed its annual guidance in June while flagging continued inflationary pressures in the latter part of the year.