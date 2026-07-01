Gold Slides as Rising U.S. Yields Weigh on XAU/USD

Key Moments

XAU/USD has fallen for a fourth straight session, touching intraday lows at $3,960 with year-to-date lows at $3,945 nearby.

Stronger U.S. job openings data and the resulting jump in Treasury yields are weighing on gold and limiting rebound attempts.

Despite fading bearish momentum and an RSI bullish divergence, technical signals still do not confirm a clear trend reversal.

Gold Holds Near Lows as U.S. Data Supports Fed Hike Expectations

Gold (XAU/USD) continues to trade under pressure on Wednesday, extending its losing streak to a fourth consecutive session. The metal reached session lows at $3,960, leaving the year-to-date trough at $3,945 within close range. While technical readings suggest that downside momentum is easing, the combination of robust U.S. labor data and higher U.S. Treasury yields is capping any meaningful recovery in the precious metal.

Trading remains subdued below the $4,000 mark as gold reacts to its inverse relationship with U.S. yields. Yields moved higher on Tuesday after Job Openings data showed the highest level in two years for May. This result reinforces evidence of a recovering U.S. labor market and bolsters expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in the coming months.

Later on Wednesday, the ADP Employment report is anticipated to indicate that job creation stayed at solid levels in June. Those figures are likely to shape the tone of Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh’s remarks at the European Central Bank summit in Sintra, Portugal, although the new Fed leader is described as more hesitant than former Chair Jerome Powell to outline a definitive rate trajectory.

Technical Picture: XAU/USD Consolidates Around the $4,000 Pivot

XAU/USD continues to fluctuate in a choppy, range-bound pattern around the $4,000 level after setting new seven-month lows at $3,941 on Tuesday. The loss of downside strength is evident, but outside of a bullish divergence in the Relative Strength Index (RSI), there is still no convincing signal of a trend change. On the four-hour chart, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator remains slightly negative, suggesting that any attempt at a rebound could face headwinds.

On the downside, sellers have so far been unable to sustain a break below last week’s troughs near $3,970, even after Tuesday’s move down to $3,941. A decisive move under that zone would open the way toward the band marked by the late October 2025 lows at $3,886 and the 127.2% Fibonacci extension of the mid-June decline at $3,860.

On the upside, buyers are expected to encounter resistance in the area framed by intra-week highs around $4,060 and Friday’s peak at $4,096. If that cap is cleared, attention would likely shift toward the cluster formed by the June 17 low and June 22 high near $4,215.

Gold Technical Levels (XAU/USD) Price Context Session low (Wednesday) $3,960 Ongoing intraday weakness Year-to-date low $3,945 Key downside reference Seven-month low (Tuesday) $3,941 Recent trough in the current sell-off Support zone (late October 2025 low) $3,886 Target on a decisive break lower 127.2% Fibonacci extension (mid-June downleg) $3,860 Deeper bearish objective Near-term resistance band $4,060 – $4,096 Intra-week highs and Friday high Higher resistance area $4,215 June 17 low / June 22 high region

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Gold Market Fundamentals: Common Questions

Why Investors Turn to Gold

Gold has long held a central role in economic history as both a store of value and a medium of exchange. Beyond its visual appeal and use in jewelry, the metal is widely regarded as a safe-haven asset, which means it is often viewed as an attractive holding during periods of market stress. It is also commonly considered a hedge against inflation and against weakening currencies, as it is not tied to any particular government or issuer.

Major Gold Buyers and Reserve Strategies

Central banks are the largest holders of gold. In efforts to support their currencies during unstable periods, monetary authorities typically diversify their reserves by adding gold, aiming to strengthen perceptions of economic and financial resilience. Substantial gold holdings can bolster confidence in a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India, and Turkey are quickly increasing their gold reserves.

How Gold Interacts With Other Assets

Gold tends to move inversely to the U.S. Dollar and U.S. Treasuries, both of which are key reserve and safe-haven instruments. When the Dollar weakens, gold often appreciates, allowing investors and central banks to diversify their holdings in challenging market environments. The metal also typically shows an inverse relationship with risk assets: strong gains in equities frequently coincide with softer gold prices, while risk-off episodes and equity sell-offs often favor gold.

Key Drivers of Gold Prices

Gold prices can react to a broad range of catalysts. Geopolitical tensions or concerns about a severe economic downturn can trigger rapid increases in gold due to its safe-haven appeal. As an asset that does not generate yield, gold usually benefits from lower interest rates, while higher borrowing costs can be a drag. However, a substantial part of gold’s movement is linked to fluctuations in the U.S. Dollar, since the metal is quoted in dollars (XAU/USD). A firm Dollar tends to restrain gold, whereas Dollar weakness generally supports higher gold prices.