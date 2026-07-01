EUR/JPY Holds Firm Near Highs, Eyes 186.00 Test

Key Moments

EUR/JPY traded around 185.70 during Asian hours after four consecutive days of gains, keeping a constructive bullish tone.

The pair remained above the session VWAP at 185.29 and the nine-period and 50-period EMAs around 184.95–184.99, signaling ongoing dip-buying support.

Price action was hovering near the upper edge of a symmetrical triangle around 186.00, with scope for further upside while the 14-day RSI stayed near 57.0.

Technical Overview: Bullish Bias Intact Above Key Averages

EUR/JPY showed limited movement during the Asian session on Monday, fluctuating near 185.70 after advancing for four straight days. The cross maintained a constructive bullish backdrop as it traded above the session Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) at 185.29 and above the clustered nine-period and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which were positioned in the 184.95–184.99 zone. This configuration indicated that market participants continued to favor buying on pullbacks.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) held close to 57.0, reflecting steady upside momentum without signaling overbought conditions. As long as EUR/JPY stays supported above the nearby VWAP and EMAs, technical conditions suggest there is room for additional gains.

Triangle Resistance in Focus and Upside Levels

Daily chart analysis showed EUR/JPY trading close to the upper boundary of a symmetrical triangle formation near 186.00. This placement suggested the cross was preparing for a potential topside break. A sustained move above this upper triangle line would reinforce the prevailing bullish structure and could open the path for a retest of the all-time high at 187.95, recorded on April 17.

Support Zones and Downside Risk Markers

On the downside, immediate technical support was aligned just below 185.50, where the VWAP and the clustered short-term and medium-term EMAs converged. A clear drop below this confluence area would shift attention toward the lower boundary of the symmetrical triangle around 183.50.

If that triangle support were to give way, subsequent reference points on the downside would include the four-month low at 181.87, recorded on March 16, followed by the six-month low at 180.81. These levels defined the broader risk area for the current bullish setup.

Euro Performance Against Major Currencies

The following table presents the percentage change of the Euro (EUR) against major currencies today. According to the data, the Euro was strongest versus the Australian Dollar.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD — 0.16% 0.21% 0.16% 0.16% 0.42% 0.19% 0.13% EUR -0.16% — 0.04% -0.02% -0.00% 0.27% 0.00% -0.04% GBP -0.21% -0.04% — -0.04% -0.03% 0.21% -0.05% -0.06% JPY -0.16% 0.02% 0.04% — -0.02% 0.27% -0.01% -0.04% CAD -0.16% 0.00% 0.03% 0.02% — 0.28% -0.00% -0.02% AUD -0.42% -0.27% -0.21% -0.27% -0.28% — -0.27% -0.29% NZD -0.19% -0.01% 0.05% 0.00% 0.00% 0.27% — -0.02% CHF -0.13% 0.04% 0.06% 0.04% 0.02% 0.29% 0.02% —

The heat map reflects the percentage changes between major currency pairs. The base currency is selected from the left-hand column and the quote currency from the top row. For instance, selecting the Euro from the left column and moving horizontally to the US Dollar cell shows the percentage change for EUR (base)/USD (quote).