Cardano Holds Key Support as Sellers Lose Momentum

Key Moments

Cardano (ADA) is trading around $0.146 on Wednesday, consolidating after a sharp pullback as selling pressure moderates.

Futures Open Interest has declined to $360 million and CoinGlass’ long-to-short ratio stands at 0.69, underscoring a cautious and generally bearish derivatives backdrop.

ADA remains in a broader downtrend below its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs, while technical indicators hint at easing downside momentum rather than a confirmed reversal.

Derivatives Metrics Signal Ongoing Caution

Cardano (ADA) is trading near $0.146 on Wednesday, showing signs of stabilization after a steep correction as the intensity of selling relaxes. Despite this pause, activity in the derivatives market continues to reflect a guarded stance among traders.

Futures Open Interest (OI) in ADA has slipped to $360 million on Wednesday. The metric saw only a modest rise in mid-May and has been trending lower since mid-January. This persistent decline in OI points to reduced investor engagement and aligns with a bearish interpretation for the asset.

Additional confirmation of the cautious tone comes from CoinGlass’ long-to-short ratio for ADA, which stands at 0.69 on Wednesday, close to its lowest level in more than a month. With the ratio below 1, positioning tilts toward short exposure, indicating that more participants are positioning for further downside in the token’s price.

Whale Activity Offers a Counterpoint

While derivatives data lean negative, some on-chain and spot market readings are offering tentative signs of support. According to CryptoQuant’s summary metrics, sentiment appears mildly constructive. In spot trading, large whale orders have emerged under otherwise neutral conditions in other indicators, providing a counterbalance that could underpin a potential recovery effort in ADA.

Technical Setup: Consolidation Within a Broader Downtrend

On the price chart, Cardano is hovering around $0.146 on Wednesday, consolidating after its recent decline. The broader technical picture, however, still favors the bears. ADA is trading well below its key Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs): the 50-day EMA near $0.187, the 100-day EMA around $0.221, and the 200-day EMA close to $0.297.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has steadied around 33, indicating that bearish pressure has eased somewhat without yet signaling a clear shift in trend. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line is marginally positive, suggesting early signs of downside fatigue while leaving the overall downward structure intact.

Key Technical Levels to Watch

Multiple Fibonacci levels, moving averages, and trendline zones define the near-term trading map for ADA. The following table summarizes the primary support and resistance areas highlighted in the current setup:

Type Level Description Price $0.146 Current trading area on Wednesday, consolidating after recent correction Support $0.1382 Immediate Fibonacci anchor; a sustained break below would open the door to new lows in the broader downtrend Resistance $0.173 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, marking initial upside barrier Resistance $0.187 50-day EMA, reinforcing overhead pressure above the initial Fibonacci level Resistance $0.1957 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, adding to the near-term supply zone Resistance $0.213 50% Fibonacci retracement, part of a broader resistance cluster Resistance $0.221 100-day EMA, located inside the wider supply band Resistance $0.226 Downtrend resistance trendline break area, contributing to overhead supply Resistance $0.231 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, beginning of a more congested resistance region Resistance $0.236 Horizontal resistance level within clustered caps Resistance $0.245 Additional horizontal cap inside the same resistance cluster Resistance band $0.256–$0.299 Upper resistance band that includes multiple technical barriers Resistance (within band) $0.2976 Approximate level of the 200-day EMA, aligning with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement and overhead horizontal resistance

On the upside, the first obstacle emerges at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement near $0.173. Above this, the 50-day EMA around $0.187 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at approximately $0.1957 form the next key resistance area.

Further overhead, a broader supply zone is defined by the 50% retracement at $0.213, the 100-day EMA near $0.221, and the downtrend resistance trendline’s break region close to $0.226. Beyond that, there is a dense cluster of resistance that starts around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $0.231 and extends through horizontal levels at $0.236 and $0.245. The upper boundary of this zone spans $0.256–$0.299, incorporating the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement, the 200-day EMA around $0.2976, and additional horizontal resistance above.

On the downside, immediate support is defined by the Fibonacci anchor at $0.1382. A decisive move below this threshold would leave ADA vulnerable to setting new lows within its prevailing downward trend.