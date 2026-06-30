Euro Slips Against Yen as Markets Brace for Japan FX Action

Key Moments

EUR/JPY trades weaker around 184.85 during early European hours on Tuesday.

Japanese officials reiterate readiness to act against excessive currency moves, keeping intervention risk in focus.

Market participants scale back expectations for further ECB rate hikes as energy prices retreat.

Euro-Yen Cross Under Pressure

The EUR/JPY pair is on the back foot in early European trading on Tuesday, slipping to around 184.85. The Japanese Yen (JPY) is firming against the Euro (EUR) as market participants stay alert to the risk of official intervention by Japanese authorities.

Traders are also watching upcoming German data, with Retail Sales and inflation figures scheduled for release later in the day, which could influence Euro sentiment.

Japanese Officials Reaffirm Intervention Readiness

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama on Tuesday reiterated that the authorities are prepared to act when needed. At the same time, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara stated that the Japanese government aims to shape an economy that is less exposed to swings in the foreign-exchange market, while also remaining ready to step into the currency market if required. Kihara declined to comment on the current level of the Japanese Yen.

“It’s a question of when, not if, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) intervenes again to support the yen,” said Carol Kong, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

ECB Outlook and Market Pricing

On the Euro side, policy expectations are shifting. In a speech opening the European Central Bank’s annual retreat on Monday, ECB President Christine Lagarde said that Europe is becoming less vulnerable to external shocks, citing a stronger financial framework and advances in the green transition. She also noted that tensions would ease under a peace agreement, while stressing that such an outcome is “far from assured.” According to Lagarde, policymakers still need to judge whether additional monetary tightening is appropriate.

Market participants have reduced their expectations for further ECB rate increases as energy prices move lower. Oxford Economics and Capital Economics anticipate that the ECB will not raise interest rates further, while investors are still assigning some probability to one additional quarter-point hike, which would lift the deposit rate to 2.50%.

Driver Current Market Implication EUR/JPY Spot Level Weakens to around 184.85 in early European trade Japan Policy Stance Authorities signal readiness for intervention and focus on FX-resilient economy ECB Rate Expectations Markets trim hike expectations; some still price one more 0.25 percentage point increase to 2.50%

Background: Key Drivers of the Japanese Yen

The Japanese Yen (JPY) ranks among the most actively traded currencies globally. Its value is influenced by the broader performance of Japan’s economy, with particular emphasis on the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) policy stance, the yield spread between Japanese and U.S. government bonds, and overall risk sentiment in financial markets, among other factors.

Role of the Bank of Japan

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, making its decisions highly relevant for the Yen. The BoJ has at times intervened directly in foreign-exchange markets, typically with the aim of weakening the Yen, though such actions are not frequent due to political sensitivities with major trading partners.

The BoJ’s ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 contributed to Yen depreciation against key peers as policy diverged from that of other major central banks. More recently, the gradual unwinding of this very accommodative stance has provided some support to the Japanese currency.

Yield Differentials and Yen Performance

Over the past decade, the BoJ’s commitment to ultra-loose policy has stood in contrast to the more restrictive approaches of other central banks, especially the U.S. Federal Reserve. This divergence widened the spread between 10-year U.S. and Japanese government bond yields, favoring the U.S. Dollar over the Yen.

The BoJ’s 2024 decision to progressively move away from its ultra-loose posture, combined with interest-rate cuts by some other major central banks, is narrowing this yield gap, with implications for the relative performance of JPY.

Risk Sentiment and Safe-Haven Demand

The Japanese Yen is widely regarded as a safe-haven asset. During periods of market turbulence, investors often rotate into the Yen, reflecting its perceived reliability and stability. As a result, episodes of financial stress tend to bolster the Yen’s value against currencies that are viewed as riskier holdings.