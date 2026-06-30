Amentum Shares Advance After Securing Key NASA COSMOS Award

Key Moments

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) stock increased 5% on Tuesday morning following news of a significant NASA contract win.

The COSMOS contract was granted to ASCEND Aerospace & Technology, LLC, a joint venture between Amentum and Aerodyne Industries, LLC.

The award strengthens Amentum’s role in mission operations, training, and systems support for multiple NASA programs.

Contract Win Lifts Amentum Stock

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) shares rose 5% Tuesday morning after the company announced it won NASA’s Consolidated Spaceflight Mission Operations and Systems (COSMOS) contract.

The COSMOS award provided a catalyst for the stock, as investors reacted to the expanded relationship between Amentum and NASA.

ASCEND Joint Venture Selected by NASA

The contract was awarded to ASCEND Aerospace & Technology, LLC, a joint venture created by Amentum and Aerodyne Industries, LLC. The joint venture operates under the Small Business Administration’s Mentor-Protégé Program.

Through ASCEND, the two companies will collaborate to fulfill the COSMOS scope on behalf of NASA, combining their capabilities within a structured mentor-protégé framework.

Scope of the COSMOS Mission Support

Under the COSMOS contract, ASCEND will deliver mission operations, systems, and training solutions to support NASA’s Flight Operations Directorate at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

The work under COSMOS will back several NASA initiatives, including:

Orion and Space Launch System programs

International Space Station operations

Astronaut training programs

Commercial Crew Program

Artemis program

Area of Support Related NASA Programs Mission operations & systems Orion, Space Launch System, International Space Station Training solutions Astronaut training programs, Commercial Crew Program, Artemis Flight Operations Directorate support Johnson Space Center, Houston, Texas

Amentum’s Role and Capabilities

Amentum will provide expertise in Mission Control Center systems, training for astronauts and instructors, flight controller readiness, training systems development, and mockup environments that replicate real-world conditions.

The company describes itself as a global leader in advanced engineering and technology solutions. The contract award reinforces Amentum’s role in supporting NASA’s space exploration mission.