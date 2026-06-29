Crude Oil Holds Firm as U.S.-Iran Truce Eases Risk

Key Moments

The U.S. and Iran agreed to pause mutual attacks and restart talks on the Strait of Hormuz, easing immediate shipping disruptions.

Energy markets reacted cautiously, with Brent, WTI and Omani crude prices rising while Dubai crude slipped.

BNY highlights that while oil-related inflation pressures have eased, emerging supply constraints from the global AI investment cycle may keep inflation elevated.

Hormuz De-escalation Supports Crude Prices

BNY strategist Geoff Yu reports that the United States and Iran have agreed to suspend attacks on each other and return to discussions focused on the Strait of Hormuz. This pause in hostilities is allowing maritime traffic through the key chokepoint to proceed with fewer disruptions, helping underpin crude prices.

According to the report, a U.S. official indicated that technical work on a memorandum of understanding reached this month will continue, with both sides currently stepping back while shipping flows improve. The latest flare-up began after an Iranian strike on a container ship prompted U.S. retaliation, followed by additional exchanges involving vessel attacks before the parties moved toward renewed talks.

Market Reaction Across Key Crude Benchmarks

BNY notes that financial markets responded in a measured way to the easing of tensions, with oil benchmarks moving higher as the immediate risk to supply moderated and risk appetite in other asset classes showed tentative improvement.

Instrument Move (%) Price Brent crude +0.903% 72.64 WTI +1.228% 70.08 Omani crude +3.847% 66.69 Dubai crude -0.575% 79.214

The firm adds that U.S. equity futures also gained as geopolitical anxiety in the Gulf eased somewhat, though the overall tone remained cautious.

From Oil Shocks to AI-Driven Supply Constraints

BNY observes that as energy markets have moved toward a more normalized state, the direct impact of Gulf-related developments on inflation has diminished. The report argues that the sensitivity of inflation to oil shocks has been receding even as other supply-side pressures begin to build.

“While oil-driven inflation pressures have eased, a new wave of supply-side constraints linked to the global artificial intelligence investment cycle is beginning to emerge, raising the risk that inflation may prove more persistent than markets currently expect.”

“The conflict’s impact on inflation is likely at its lowest ebb, but a new wave of supply constraints is already emerging and is likely to persist well beyond current forecast horizons. South Korea’s ₩1.350qn (roughly $1tn) public-private investment program for its semiconductor sector underscores the extraordinary scale of capital expenditure required to sustain the global artificial intelligence buildout.”