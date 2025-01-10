Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Spot Gold scales 1-month peak ahead of US NFP report

Spot Gold scales 1-month peak ahead of US NFP report

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: January 10, 2025

Spot Gold scaled a fresh 1-month peak of $2,680.42 per troy ounce on Friday, as investors awaited the key US Non-Farm Payrolls report later in the day for more insight into macroeconomic conditions and the Fed’s future interest rate path.

Employers in all sectors of the US economy, excluding farming, probably added 160,000 job positions in December, according to market consensus, following a job growth of 227,000 in November. This way, total payroll growth for 2024 would be brought to 2.144 million, or the lowest since the pandemic year of 2020.

“We expect gold to drop a little in case the non-farm payroll report comes on a higher side,” Jigar Trivedi, senior analyst at Reliance Securities, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“Gold found support after a weaker-than-expected private employment report for December reinforced the notion that the Fed may need to adopt a less cautious approach to rate cuts.”

Markets are now pricing the first Federal Reserve rate cut for 2025 in either May or June.

Spot Gold was last edging up 0.34% to trade at $2,679.75 per troy ounce.

Gold Futures for delivery in February were gaining 0.56% on the day to trade at $2,705.86 per troy ounce.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • BlackRock freezes hiring, cuts spending, CFO saysBlackRock freezes hiring, cuts spending, CFO says According to BlackRock Inc's Chief Financial Officer Gary Shedlin, the asset manager has frozen most hiring as it seeks to reduce expenses.At a financial conference hosted by Goldman Sachs, Shedlin said the measures were expected to […]
  • Lufthansa share price up, to further reduce costs despite potential pilot strikesLufthansa share price up, to further reduce costs despite potential pilot strikes Deutsche Lufthansa AG said on Thursday it plans to maintain its cost-cutting efforts in order to better cope with increasing competition, even if the move triggers additional strikes.The German airline said pilot and security personnel […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily trading outlookForex Market: USD/CAD daily trading outlook Yesterday’s trade saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.3904-1.4063. The pair closed at 1.3955, shedding 0.14% on a daily basis. It has been the 8th drop in the past 20 trading days and also a fifth consecutive one. The daily low has been the […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily forecastForex Market: USD/CAD daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session USD/CAD traded within the range of 1.0906-1.0940 and closed at 1.0915, losing 0.11% for the day.At 11:14 GMT today USD/CAD was losing 0.19% for the day to trade at 1.0893. The pair touched a daily low at […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlookForex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlook Yesterday’s trade saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.3207-1.3496. The pair closed at 1.3310, losing 0.86% compared to Wednesdays close. It has been the 154th drop in the past 284 trading days. The cross depreciated 7.94% in June to mark its […]
  • Oil weekly recap, February 17 – February 21Oil weekly recap, February 17 – February 21 West Texas Intermediate crude rose for a sixth straight week but fell on Friday, along with its European counterpart, as the cold US weather, which up to recently had supported the market, moderated and as weak housing data from the worlds top […]