Yen Firms on Intervention Risk Ahead of Key PCE Data

Key Moments

USD/JPY trades with a slight downside bias, hovering just above the 161.50 area and remaining close to a 40-year high.

Easing inflation worries and lower Crude Oil prices temper expectations for additional Fed rate hikes and spur profit-taking in the US Dollar.

Rising speculation about coordinated US-Japan currency action and a more hawkish BoJ stance provide support for the Japanese Yen and cap USD/JPY gains.

USD/JPY Softens Ahead of Key US Inflation Release

The USD/JPY pair is trading modestly lower during the Asian session on Thursday, though selling pressure has been limited, with buyers emerging ahead of the 161.50 level. Despite the pullback, the pair stays within close reach of a 40-year peak as market participants await the latest reading of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index for fresh direction.

The upcoming PCE release is viewed as crucial for shaping expectations around the Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory. The data is expected to influence the broader path of US interest rates, which in turn will be a major driver of US Dollar price action and the next decisive move in USD/JPY.

Fed Expectations Ease as Oil Declines, Dollar Retreats From Highs

A recent decline in Crude Oil prices has helped to alleviate some inflation concerns, encouraging traders to pare back wagers on further Fed rate increases. In response, investors are booking profits on the US Dollar following its push to the highest level since May 2025 on Wednesday. This bout of Dollar weakness is acting as a drag on USD/JPY in the current session.

Intervention Talk and BoJ Tone Support the Yen

In addition to the softer Dollar, the prospect of joint US-Japan intervention in the currency market is lending support to the Japanese Yen and restraining the upside in USD/JPY. According to the article, Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent agreed to take steps on currencies if necessary. Market participants are also reacting to comments from Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, who said on Tuesday that he will take appropriate action against the foreign exchange moves if needed.

These remarks, combined with a more hawkish tone from the Bank of Japan, are offering some relief to Yen bulls. The Summary of Opinions from the BoJ’s June meeting indicated that policymakers discussed increasing inflation risks, with some members advocating for faster rate hikes to bring borrowing costs closer to levels considered neutral for the economy.

Further reinforcing this shift, BoJ board member Naoki Tamura said earlier today that it is important to push the policy rate closer to the neutral level, which is about 2%. While this is still below the Federal Reserve’s 3.5% to 3.75% target rate range, the differential continues to support Yen-funded carry trades and helps to limit the downside in USD/JPY, even as short-term sentiment has turned slightly cautious.

Factor Impact on USD/JPY US PCE inflation data Expected to guide Fed policy path and next directional move Decline in Crude Oil prices Reduces inflation concerns and dampens Fed hike bets, weighing on USD US-Japan intervention speculation Supports JPY and caps upside in USD/JPY BoJ hawkish signals (neutral rate around 2%) Offers some backing to JPY but still below Fed’s 3.5% to 3.75% target range

Japanese Yen: Key Drivers and Market Role

The Japanese Yen (JPY) ranks among the most actively traded global currencies. Its valuation is primarily shaped by the performance of the domestic economy, with particular emphasis on Bank of Japan policy decisions, yield differentials between Japanese and US government bonds, and overall risk appetite in global markets, among other elements.

Bank of Japan Policy and Its Influence on the Yen

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, making its actions especially significant for the Yen. The central bank has occasionally intervened directly in foreign exchange markets, generally to weaken the Yen, while typically exercising restraint due to political sensitivities among key trading partners.

The article notes that the BoJ’s ultra-loose monetary stance between 2013 and 2024 contributed to a depreciation of the Yen against major counterparts, reflecting a widening policy divergence between the BoJ and other leading central banks. The more recent, gradual unwinding of this ultra-loose approach has provided some support to the Japanese currency.

Yield Differentials and Risk Sentiment

Over the past decade, the BoJ’s commitment to an ultra-loose policy stance supported a growing gap between Japanese and US interest rates, particularly at the 10-year maturity. This widening differential boosted the US Dollar relative to the Yen. According to the article, the BoJ decision in 2024 to begin phasing out its ultra-loose policy, together with rate cuts by other major central banks, is helping to narrow this spread.

The Yen is also widely regarded as a safe-haven asset. During periods of market turbulence or heightened uncertainty, investors often favor the Japanese currency for its perceived stability. Such episodes typically strengthen the Yen against currencies viewed as riskier, reinforcing its role as a refuge in times of financial stress.