NZD/USD Extends Losses as Downtrend Signals Persist

Key Moments

NZD/USD trades near 0.5650, marking a seventh straight session of weakness within a descending channel.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index sits around 28, indicating oversold conditions that could temper, but not yet reverse, the decline.

Key downside levels are seen at 0.5630 and 0.5580, while initial resistance is clustered around the nine-day EMA at 0.5717.

Bearish Momentum Dominates NZD/USD

NZD/USD continues to lose ground for the seventh consecutive session, trading around 0.5650 during the Asian session on Thursday. The daily chart depicts the pair moving lower within a clearly defined descending channel, underscoring a sustained bearish tone for the New Zealand Dollar against the US Dollar.

The pair remains under pronounced selling pressure as it holds below both the nine-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which now function as dynamic resistance levels. Both EMAs are sloping lower, reinforcing the downside bias. At the same time, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near 28, pointing to oversold territory. This may slow the pace of the decline but has not yet signaled a definitive shift in direction.

Key Technical Levels: Support and Resistance

On the downside, immediate support is seen near the lower boundary of the descending channel, around 0.5630. If selling persists beyond that level, attention turns to the 14-month low at 0.5580, which was reached in November 2025. A decisive move below this combined support area would deepen the bearish structure and could open the way for a test of 0.5485, described as the lowest level since March 2020.

On the upside, any corrective rebound in NZD/USD may first encounter resistance at the nine-day EMA, currently around 0.5717. Above that, the upper band of the descending channel, located near 0.5790, presents the next technical hurdle. Further resistance is seen at the 50-day EMA, positioned at 0.5826.

(NZD/USD: Daily Chart)

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

New Zealand Dollar Performance Against Major Currencies

The table below displays the percentage change of the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against major currencies today. According to the data, the New Zealand Dollar has been weakest versus the Swiss Franc (CHF).

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.02% -0.08% -0.05% -0.02% -0.00% 0.02% -0.12% EUR 0.02% -0.03% 0.04% 0.03% 0.07% 0.09% -0.07% GBP 0.08% 0.03% 0.04% 0.08% 0.07% 0.13% -0.05% JPY 0.05% -0.04% -0.04% 0.02% 0.03% 0.05% -0.10% CAD 0.02% -0.03% -0.08% -0.02% 0.00% 0.05% -0.13% AUD 0.00% -0.07% -0.07% -0.03% -0.00% 0.03% -0.10% NZD -0.02% -0.09% -0.13% -0.05% -0.05% -0.03% -0.18% CHF 0.12% 0.07% 0.05% 0.10% 0.13% 0.10% 0.18%

The heat map functions by taking the base currency from the left-hand column and the quote currency from the top row. For instance, selecting the New Zealand Dollar in the left column and moving across to the US Dollar cell shows the percentage change for NZD (base) / USD (quote).