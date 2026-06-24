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Home » Forex and Currency News » StanChart Sees Slower Easing Path for Brazil Rates Soon

StanChart Sees Slower Easing Path for Brazil Rates Soon

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
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Key Moments

  • Standard Chartered’s Dan Pan expects Banco Central do Brasil (BCB) to slow its easing cycle as inflation dynamics remain difficult.
  • The Selic rate is now projected to pause in Q3 before rate cuts resume in Q4-2026, with policy rates seen at 13.75% by end-2026 and 11.75% by end-2027.
  • BCB reduced rates by 25bps on 17 June and year-end policy rate forecasts for 2026 and 2027 have been revised higher from prior projections.

Revised Outlook for Brazil’s Policy Path

Standard Chartered analyst Dan Pan anticipates a more measured pace of monetary easing by Banco Central do Brasil (BCB) as inflation remains a concern. According to the revised projections, the Selic rate is expected to hold steady in Q3, with fresh cuts not resuming until Q4-2026.

Under the updated forecast, policy rates are seen at 13.75% by the end of 2026 and 11.75% by the end of 2027, levels that are higher than previously estimated.

Rationale Behind a More Cautious Easing Cycle

Pan highlights a series of inflation-related challenges that are limiting the scope for near-term policy loosening. As stated:

“We now expect a more gradual easing cycle from Banco Central do Brasil (BCB) given the increasingly challenging inflation scenario.”

The analyst points to several key factors:

  • “Rising inflation expectations, stubborn core inflation and surprisingly resilient domestic demand suggest that room for near-term rate cuts has diminished.”
  • “Falling energy costs, slowing demand, and easing election-related market volatility after the October 2026 elections should reopen the door for rate cuts in Q4-2026 and 2027.”

Updated Rate Forecasts

Standard Chartered’s year-end policy rate projections have been adjusted higher compared with earlier assumptions. As noted by Pan:

“We now see higher year-end policy rates of 13.75% (12.5% prior) for 2026 and 11.75% (10.0%) for 2027.”

YearCurrent Year-end Policy Rate ForecastPrior Forecast
202613.75%12.5%
202711.75%10.0%

Recent Policy Move

The BCB has already taken a modest easing step:

“BCB cut rates by 25bps on 17 June.”

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