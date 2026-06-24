StanChart Sees Slower Easing Path for Brazil Rates Soon

Key Moments
- Standard Chartered’s Dan Pan expects Banco Central do Brasil (BCB) to slow its easing cycle as inflation dynamics remain difficult.
- The Selic rate is now projected to pause in Q3 before rate cuts resume in Q4-2026, with policy rates seen at 13.75% by end-2026 and 11.75% by end-2027.
- BCB reduced rates by 25bps on 17 June and year-end policy rate forecasts for 2026 and 2027 have been revised higher from prior projections.
Revised Outlook for Brazil’s Policy Path
Standard Chartered analyst Dan Pan anticipates a more measured pace of monetary easing by Banco Central do Brasil (BCB) as inflation remains a concern. According to the revised projections, the Selic rate is expected to hold steady in Q3, with fresh cuts not resuming until Q4-2026.
Under the updated forecast, policy rates are seen at 13.75% by the end of 2026 and 11.75% by the end of 2027, levels that are higher than previously estimated.
Rationale Behind a More Cautious Easing Cycle
Pan highlights a series of inflation-related challenges that are limiting the scope for near-term policy loosening. As stated:
“We now expect a more gradual easing cycle from Banco Central do Brasil (BCB) given the increasingly challenging inflation scenario.”
The analyst points to several key factors:
- “Rising inflation expectations, stubborn core inflation and surprisingly resilient domestic demand suggest that room for near-term rate cuts has diminished.”
- “Falling energy costs, slowing demand, and easing election-related market volatility after the October 2026 elections should reopen the door for rate cuts in Q4-2026 and 2027.”
Updated Rate Forecasts
Standard Chartered’s year-end policy rate projections have been adjusted higher compared with earlier assumptions. As noted by Pan:
“We now see higher year-end policy rates of 13.75% (12.5% prior) for 2026 and 11.75% (10.0%) for 2027.”
|Year
|Current Year-end Policy Rate Forecast
|Prior Forecast
|2026
|13.75%
|12.5%
|2027
|11.75%
|10.0%
Recent Policy Move
The BCB has already taken a modest easing step:
“BCB cut rates by 25bps on 17 June.”