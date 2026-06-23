Carnival Slumps as Weak Outlook Overshadows Record Q

Key Moments

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) delivered record second quarter revenue of $6.7 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.41, topping analyst forecasts.

Despite the earnings beat, shares fell more than 9% in premarket trading as investors reacted to 2026 guidance that came in below consensus.

Geopolitical volatility, particularly in the Middle East, weighed on Mediterranean bookings, even as customer deposits climbed to a record $9.0 billion.

Strong Q2 Performance Surpasses Expectations

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) reported second quarter financial results that beat Wall Street projections, but the stock dropped more than 9% in premarket trading as the market zeroed in on the company’s forward guidance.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.41, exceeding the analyst estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Revenue rose to a record $6.7 billion, slightly ahead of the $6.68 billion consensus forecast. Adjusted net income reached $569 million, representing growth of over 20% from the same period a year earlier.

This improvement was achieved despite significant cost pressures. The company faced nearly 30% higher fuel costs and a $73 million negative impact from fuel prices and currency movements.

CEO Josh Weinstein said, “We achieved another quarter of record results, marking our twelfth consecutive quarter of record net yields and delivering over 20% more to the bottom line, overcoming extreme geopolitical headwinds and nearly 30% higher fuel costs.”

2026 Outlook Disappoints Relative to Street Forecasts

Carnival’s forward-looking guidance appeared to weigh on investor sentiment. For the third quarter 2026, the company expects adjusted EPS of approximately $1.35, below the consensus estimate of $1.42. Adjusted EBITDA for the same period is projected at approximately $2.88 billion.

For full-year 2026, Carnival forecasts adjusted EPS of approximately $2.22, just under the $2.23 anticipated by analysts, and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $7.11 billion.

The company expects full-year net yields to increase approximately 3.2%, or 1.75% in constant currency.

Bookings, Geopolitics, and Yield Outlook

Management highlighted that extreme geopolitical volatility has been a significant headwind, particularly the prolonged conflict in the Middle East. This environment affected booking patterns for European itineraries in the Mediterranean region.

However, Carnival indicated that recent booking trends point to a potential easing of these pressures, with CEO Josh Weinstein noting signs that these headwinds are beginning to reverse.

Balance Sheet, Capital Returns, and Deposits

Customer deposits climbed to a record $9.0 billion, an increase of over $450 million compared with the prior year record level, underscoring continued demand for future sailings.

The company has been returning capital to shareholders through both buybacks and dividends. Under its current share repurchase program, Carnival has bought back over $450 million of stock and has distributed $414 million in dividends year to date.

Leverage metrics also showed improvement. Carnival’s net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio declined to 3.1x, down more than half a point from one year ago.

Key Financial Metrics Overview