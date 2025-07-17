Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Home » Commodities News » Spot Gold falls as USD gains, Fed Chair uncertainty eases

Spot Gold falls as USD gains, Fed Chair uncertainty eases

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: July 17, 2025

Spot Gold retreated on Thursday, weighed down by a firmer US Dollar and as market tensions eased after US President Trump said it was “highly unlikely” that he would fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Yesterday Trump said that he was not planning to dismiss Powell, but kept the door open to that possibility. Trump also continued criticizing the Fed Chair for not reducing interest rates.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index held near a one-month high and was last up 0.45% to 98.723.

A firmer dollar makes dollar-priced Gold less appealing to international investors holding other currencies.

On the tariff front, EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic is to meet US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer for trade talks in Washington.

On the data front, US producer prices were surprisingly unchanged in June.

“June’s flat U.S. PPI reading indicated steady wholesale prices, suggesting tariffs may be impacting the economy less than initially feared,” Jigar Trivedi, senior commodity analyst at Reliance Securities, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Spot Gold was last down 0.50% on the day to trade at $3,330.71 per troy ounce.

