Stellantis Deepens Battery Ties With Factorial Co. Deal

Key Moments

Stellantis holds a 9.5% equity interest in U.S.-based solid-state battery startup Factorial Energy, according to an SEC filing.

The automaker values its total stake in Factorial at approximately $126 million based on current market prices and may consider purchasing additional shares.

Stellantis has incorporated Factorial’s ‘FEST’ solid-state battery cells into a development vehicle and initiated road testing to assess performance, safety, and reliability.

Stellantis Increases Exposure to Solid-State Battery Technology

MILAN, June 19 (Reuters) – Stellantis has disclosed in a regulatory filing that it owns a 9.5% stake in Factorial Energy, a U.S. company focused on solid-state battery technology. The filing also indicated that Stellantis could acquire more shares in Factorial in the future.

Based on current stock prices, Stellantis estimates the value of its entire holding in Factorial at about $126 million. The document described Factorial as an “attractive investment opportunity,” underscoring the automaker’s interest in the emerging battery technology.

Background on the Investment

The Franco-Italian group initially backed Factorial in 2021 through a €75 million ($86 million) investment agreement. That earlier funding marked Stellantis’ entry into the startup’s capital, with the latest filing detailing the current size and valuation of its position.

Item Detail Stake size 9.5% Estimated value of stake $126 million Initial investment year 2021 Initial investment amount €75 million ($86 million) Exchange rate stated $1 = 0.8728 euros

Technology Focus and Testing Program

Solid-state batteries designed for electric vehicles are anticipated to be lighter and offer higher energy density than conventional lithium-ion cells, while also enabling faster charging. Despite these potential advantages, the industry has encountered difficulties in scaling up commercial production.

Stellantis said earlier this month it had integrated Factorial’s ‘FEST’ solid-state battery cells into a development vehicle and launched a road-testing program to verify performance, safety and reliability.

Board Representation and Governance

According to the SEC filing, Stellantis has also secured representation on Factorial’s board. Jon Nelson, CEO of Stellantis’ Financial Services unit, has been elected as a director at the battery startup, further strengthening the governance link between the two companies.