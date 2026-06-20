Positioning Portfolios for $60 Brent Crude World: 2027

Key Moments

The author expects Brent Crude prices to retreat to about $60 per barrel in 2027, following turbulence linked to the Middle East conflict.

Disruptions from the Strait of Hormuz shutdown and depleted global reserves, including a U.S. strategic reserve near 1983 levels, have tightened current supply.

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are highlighted as diversified, dividend-paying options for long-term energy exposure amid anticipated volatility.

Reassessing Oil in a Shifting Geopolitical Landscape

The recent geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East has reinforced a critical lesson for investors: oil and natural gas remain indispensable to the functioning of the global economy. As a result, the author argues that most investors should maintain at least some allocation to the energy complex, even though the coming year is expected to be challenging for the industry as the aftereffects of the conflict continue to play out.

Against this backdrop, the author anticipates that Brent Crude will eventually settle back to roughly $60 per barrel in 2027, a level described as being in line with prices before the conflict. The path from here to there, however, is expected to be anything but smooth, with market fundamentals gradually overtaking conflict-driven headlines as the primary driver of pricing.

Supply Disruptions, Reserves, and the Strait of Hormuz

According to the article, current supply is constrained because the Strait of Hormuz has been shut, limiting the flow of oil and natural gas. The immediate impact of this disruption has been softened by companies and countries drawing down their inventories to meet demand.

Once the Strait reopens, the author expects tankers currently stranded on one side to unleash a surge of supply into the market. Even so, global stockpiles will still need to be rebuilt, introducing a second phase of demand for replenishment. This sequence could initially pressure prices lower, followed by renewed strength as underlying supply-demand dynamics come back into focus.

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) have been discussing these dynamics for months, the article notes. One reference point is the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve, which is described as being near levels last seen in 1983 – a situation the author believes must be corrected, and one that is presented as representative of conditions worldwide.

Structural Shifts in the Global Energy Market

Beyond the immediate conflict-related disruptions, the author points to several structural changes reshaping the oil and gas landscape. One example is the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leaving OPEC, which has released it from the cartel’s production quotas. The article also notes that the United States has significantly increased exports, while many nations may intensify their focus on energy security.

At the same time, demand patterns have been altered as countries seek to curb energy use in response to the supply limitations stemming from the conflict. These shifts could mean that oil price behavior in the future will diverge from historical norms.

The author cites a warning from the International Energy Agency that there could actually be more oil available going forward. In that scenario, lower long-term energy prices might emerge, but only after a period in which elevated demand drives oil and gas prices higher. This transitional phase could be marked by pronounced volatility, and the analysis assumes that the agreement to end the conflict continues to hold.

Oil Price Expectations and Market Phasing

The article outlines a multi-stage evolution in oil pricing. In the near term, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is expected to unleash pent-up supply from delayed tankers, potentially pushing prices down. Subsequently, as countries and companies work to rebuild depleted inventories and respond to evolving security and policy considerations, underlying demand for crude and natural gas could reassert itself, lifting prices again.

Ultimately, the author projects that by 2027, Brent Crude prices will have gravitated back toward approximately $60 per barrel, around where they were before the Middle East conflict. However, the journey from current conditions to that target level is expected to be volatile, shaped by both the normalization of physical flows and longer-term shifts in producer behavior and consumer demand.

Comparing Investment Approaches: Producers vs. Integrated Majors

Given this complex backdrop, the author argues that most investors should avoid trying to precisely time moves in oil and natural gas prices. While higher prices would tend to favor exploration and production names, they can be punished significantly when commodity prices reverse.

Two such producers highlighted in the article are Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN). The author notes that both are positioned in the onshore U.S. market, which is geographically removed from the geopolitical flashpoints currently affecting supply. Their earnings and share prices, however, remain highly sensitive to commodity price swings.

As a result, the article presents an alternative, more conservative strategy: focusing on large, diversified, integrated energy companies such as ExxonMobil and Chevron. These majors operate a broad range of assets across many geographies and participate in multiple parts of the energy value chain, from production to refining and beyond.

Company Ticker Business Focus Key Characteristics Highlighted ExxonMobil NYSE: XOM Integrated oil and gas Global footprint, diversified operations, strong balance sheet, long dividend growth history Chevron NYSE: CVX Integrated oil and gas Global footprint, diversified operations, strong balance sheet, long dividend growth history Diamondback Energy NASDAQ: FANG Upstream, onshore U.S. Leverages higher oil prices, more exposed when prices decline Devon Energy NYSE: DVN Upstream, onshore U.S. Leverages higher oil prices, more exposed when prices decline

Why the Author Favors Exxon and Chevron

The article emphasizes that ExxonMobil and Chevron have been built to endure the full energy cycle. Their diversification across assets and business segments is portrayed as a buffer that can reduce the severity of earnings swings compared with more narrowly focused producers. In addition, the author highlights that these two companies have what are described as the strongest balance sheets among their integrated peers, further underpinning their resilience.

A central piece of evidence cited for their durability is their dividend track record. Both Exxon and Chevron have raised their dividends every year for decades, even through multiple oil price downturns, according to the article.

Dividend Profiles and Income Considerations

At current levels described in the article, ExxonMobil offers a dividend yield of 2.9%, while Chevron’s stands at 4%. The author suggests that the most risk-averse investors might gravitate toward Exxon, but also notes that Chevron’s higher payout could make it particularly appealing for income-oriented investors.

The conclusion is that both companies are well positioned as core holdings for investors seeking to navigate what is expected to be an atypical and volatile period for the energy markets, leading up to the projected $60 per barrel Brent Crude environment in 2027.