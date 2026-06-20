Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Fed Pause Triggers Bitcoin ETF Outflows; $54K Now Focus

Fed Pause Triggers Bitcoin ETF Outflows; $54K Now Focus

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $82.2 million in net redemptions on June 17 following the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision under Chair Kevin Warsh.
  • On Polymarket, traders assign a 99.9% probability that Bitcoin settles above $54,000 on June 21, with odds falling sharply at higher price levels.
  • The June 21 Polymarket ladder contract, resolving at 16:00 UTC, has seen approximately $334,973 in volume with odds largely unchanged over the past day and week.

Fed Decision Coincides With Net Outflows From U.S. Bitcoin ETFs

U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds swung to net outflows on June 17, as investors pulled $82.2 million across the product suite after the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement under new Chair Kevin Warsh. The central bank kept the federal funds target range unchanged at 3.50% to 3.75%, while signaling a stance that is perceived as less favorable toward risk-sensitive assets.

Redemptions were led by several of the largest vehicles. ARKB saw $43.5 million in outflows, and IBIT posted $30.8 million of redemptions. Additional withdrawals were reported from GBTC, BTCO, and HODL. These moves were partially counterbalanced by fresh capital flowing into other funds: FBTC took in $14.0 million in new money and MSBT attracted $4.1 million, reflecting a reallocation across products rather than a uniform retreat from Bitcoin exposure.

Alongside the rate decision, the Fed’s projections shifted. The median policy rate forecast for 2026 rose to 3.8% from 3.4%, while the projection for 2026 PCE inflation increased to 3.6% from 2.7%, reinforcing the perception of a less supportive environment for risk assets.

Polymarket Traders Price High Confidence in Bitcoin Holding Above $54K

Despite the more cautious macro backdrop, trading activity on Polymarket indicates strong conviction that Bitcoin will remain above lower price thresholds into the near-term settlement window. The “Bitcoin above ___ on June 21?” strike-ladder contract has generated about $334,973 in volume and reflects a pronounced skew toward “above” outcomes at the lower rungs.

For the $54,000 strike, the market prices “Yes” at 99.9% and “No” at 0.1%. The $60,000 level is quoted at Yes 99.0% / No 1.0%, while $62,000 trades at Yes 96.3% / No 3.7%. This configuration underscores that traders largely anticipate Bitcoin to clear these lower bars by the June 21, 16:00 UTC resolution.

However, confidence fades as the strikes move higher. At $64,000, odds are more balanced at Yes 30.0% / No 70.0%, and at $68,000, the contract is priced at Yes 0.25% / No 99.75%. This steepening of the curve indicates that while participants expect Bitcoin to remain firm above current lower thresholds, they are assigning very limited probability to a sharp upside break into higher territory by the resolution time.

The contract resolves on June 21 at 16:00 UTC, with odds described as stable over the past 24 hours and 7 days. Market participants are monitoring whether probabilities across the $62,000 to $66,000 band compress or steepen as liquidity rotates in the final approach to settlement.

Detailed Strike-Ladder Snapshot

The Polymarket ladder is structured as a series of independent Yes/No contracts, each tied to a specific U.S. dollar strike. “Yes” outcomes pay if Bitcoin’s spot price is above the respective strike at the time of resolution.

PlatformPolymarket
MarketBitcoin above ___ on June 21?
Contract typePrice strike ladder; each rung is a separate Yes/No market where Yes indicates the spot price is above that USD strike at settlement.
Resolution windowJun 21, 2026 (UTC)
StatusActive (open for trading)
Volume~$334,973
24h change+0.0 pp

Top-Quoted Strike Rungs

Strike (USD)YesNo
54,00099.9%0.1%
56,00099.2%0.8%
58,00099.0%1.1%
60,00099.0%1.0%

The June 21 ladder contains seven additional strikes not listed here, extending the range of potential outcomes that traders can express views on.

Positioning Beyond the Near-Term Bitcoin Ladder

Activity on Polymarket is not confined to the near-dated Bitcoin ladder. Substantial flow is concentrated in broader time-frame and cross-asset markets that map out expectations for major crypto benchmarks.

The contract “What price will Bitcoin hit in June?” is the platform’s largest related market by volume, with $20,898,213 traded and the “↓ 70,000” outcome priced at 100.0%. Another active structure, “What price will Bitcoin hit June 15-21?”, shows “↓ 64,000” at 100.0% with $998,484 in volume, reflecting positioning over a shorter window.

Spillover interest into other digital assets is evident in “What price will Ethereum hit in June?”, where the “↓ 1,900” outcome is quoted at 100.0% on $4,617,803 in traded volume. Together, these markets indicate that traders are distributing directional views across multiple horizons and across both Bitcoin and Ethereum, rather than concentrating exposure solely in the June 21 ladder.

Related Polymarket Crypto Contracts

MarketDominant OutcomeImplied Probability
What price will Bitcoin hit in June?↓ 70,000100%
What price will Bitcoin hit June 15-21?↓ 64,000100%
What price will Ethereum hit in June?↓ 1,900100%
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Airbus reveals record jet orders and deliveries in 2013Airbus reveals record jet orders and deliveries in 2013 The jet maker Airbus Group NV announced that it does not have any intentions in increasing the efforts invested in the production of its best-selling, narrow-bodied A320 line in short term. The A320 family helped the company to post record jet […]
  • Yen Steady as Risks and Intervention Fears Lift USD/JPYYen Steady as Risks and Intervention Fears Lift USD/JPY Key Moments USD/JPY trades nearly unchanged around 157.25 in early Asian dealings on Tuesday. Heightened tensions in the Middle East and rising oil prices are underpinning demand for the US Dollar. Market participants stay […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily trading outlookForex Market: USD/CAD daily trading outlook Friday’s trade saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.1448-1.1308. The pair closed at 1.1327, losing 0.85% on a daily basis.At 9:26 GMT today USD/CAD was down 0.02% for the day to trade at 1.1326. The cross held in a daily range of […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecastForex Market: USD/CAD daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.3176-1.3307. The pair closed at 1.3198, down 0.71% on a daily basis, while extending losses from Wednesday. The daily rate of decline has also been the sharpest one since August 12th, when […]
  • Grain futures lower, corn drops amid favorable conditionsGrain futures lower, corn drops amid favorable conditions Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday with corn and wheat tumbling more than 1%, while soybeans remained fairly unchanged but still traded lower.On the Chicago Board of Trade, corn futures for September delivery traded at $5.3713 per […]
  • NZD/USD advanced to three-week highs after Bernanke’s statementNZD/USD advanced to three-week highs after Bernanke’s statement New Zealand dollar pushed higher against its US counterpart on Thursday, following the comments made by FED Chairman Ben Bernanke, which sank the greenback.NZD/USD hit a session high at 0.7966 at 5:00 GMT, the highest point since June […]