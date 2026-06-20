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Home » Forex and Currency News » BOJ Faces Inflation Pressures; Yen Nears 2026 Lows Amid

BOJ Faces Inflation Pressures; Yen Nears 2026 Lows Amid

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • USD/JPY has been trading around 161.31, close to its 2026 high of 161.80 after climbing from about 155.0 in April.
  • Mizuho Securities notes that the Bank of Japan maintained a tightening bias and is continuing to consider further rate hikes.
  • Mizuho expects the BoJ’s preferred core CPI measure to rise into the 2.5%-3.0% range between spring and autumn 2027, potentially allowing additional rate increases.

USD/JPY Near 2026 Peak as Policy Gap Widens

The Japanese Yen has stayed under pressure, with the Dollar to Yen exchange rate (USD/JPY) trading close to 161.31. That level is near its highest point of 2026 and represents a sharp rise from around 155.0 seen in April.

This Yen weakness reflects broad US Dollar strength alongside persistent worries that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) remains significantly behind other major central banks in tightening monetary policy.

Key USD/JPY Levels

MetricLevel
Latest USD/JPY161.31
2026 High161.80
April Low155.63

BoJ Policy Stance: Tightening Bias Intact

According to Mizuho Securities, the Bank of Japan’s most recent policy decision underscored a tightening inclination, even as official interest rates remain low compared with international peers.

Mizuho highlights that the central bank’s forward guidance continues to signal an inclination toward further normalization of policy. As the report states:

“The Bank maintained its guidance indicating a tightening bias and expressed its intention to continue considering rate hikes at future meetings.”

Energy Costs and Inflation Dynamics

Mizuho points out that BoJ policymakers are increasingly focused on the impact of higher oil prices, which are feeding into wholesale prices and could ultimately lift consumer inflation.

The report stresses that the transmission of higher energy costs into producer prices is happening more quickly than the BoJ had expected.

“The crude oil price shock through May has yet to fully manifest itself in wholesale prices.”

Although oil prices have recently steadied following the US-Iran ceasefire framework, Mizuho argues that inflationary pressures are likely to continue spreading through the Japanese economy over the coming quarters.

Inflation Outlook Into 2027

Mizuho anticipates that the Bank of Japan’s favored measure of underlying inflation will strengthen further as the outlook extends into 2027.

“Our macro team projects the BOJ’s preferred measure of core CPI inflation will pick up going forward.”

The firm expects core inflation to return to the 2.5%-3.0% range between spring and autumn 2027. In Mizuho’s view, this backdrop should leave room for additional rate hikes by the BoJ.

“That suggests conditions will continue to allow the BOJ to consider further rate hikes for now.”

Implications for the Yen and Market Focus

The potential for further BoJ tightening could, over time, offer some support to the Yen. For the moment, however, the currency remains weighed down by wide yield differentials between the United States and Japan, combined with renewed strength in the US Dollar.

With USD/JPY trading near multi-decade highs, market participants are closely watching for evidence that rising inflation will eventually trigger a more forceful policy response from the Bank of Japan, which could prove pivotal for the Yen’s trajectory.

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