Sterling Rises vs Yen After Strong UK Retail Data

Key Moments

GBP/JPY trades just below 213.00 after rebounding nearly 50 pips from levels under the mid-212.00s.

UK Retail Sales and core Retail Sales both rose 1.2% in May, beating expectations and reversing prior declines.

Diverging BoE-BoJ policy outlooks and UK political uncertainty continue to limit upside for the cross.

GBP/JPY Holds Above One-Month Low After Data Boost

The GBP/JPY pair comes under selling pressure for a third consecutive session on Friday, but finds buyers before retesting the one-month low hit the previous day. The cross stabilizes after the release of stronger-than-expected UK economic data, though it remains on course for sizable weekly losses and is trading just under the 213.00 psychological level.

Stronger UK Retail Sales Offer Temporary Support to Sterling

Figures from the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that Retail Sales increased 1.2% in May. This marks a reversal from the revised 1.0% decline in the prior month and exceeds the projected 0.5% gain. Core Retail Sales – which exclude certain components – also advanced 1.2% in May, compared with an upwardly revised 0.1% drop in April and above market expectations.

The better-than-expected data provides some relief for the British Pound (GBP) and helps GBP/JPY recover by nearly 50 pips from levels just below the mid-212.00s. However, the rebound occurs within a broader negative weekly backdrop for the cross.

UK Political Risk and Reduced BoE Hike Bets Restrain GBP

Despite the positive data surprise, domestic political uncertainty and shifting interest rate expectations in the United Kingdom are curbing more aggressive GBP buying. Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham secured victory in a key parliamentary by-election in northern England, setting the stage for an attempt to unseat British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Burnham said the result could be a “turning point” for British politics and told his party that this was a final chance to change direction.

At the same time, market participants have been dialing back expectations for additional Bank of England (BoE) rate increases following softer inflation readings earlier in the week. The US-Iran peace deal has also tempered worries about an energy price shock, reinforcing the view that the BoE is likely to leave rates unchanged in the months ahead.

BoJ Signals More Hawkish Stance, Supporting JPY

In contrast to the BoE outlook, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is perceived as moving toward further policy normalization. Minutes from the BoJ’s April meeting, released earlier in the day, reveal that some policymakers advocated for quicker interest rate hikes in order to prevent underlying inflation from overshooting.

Expectations that rising input costs faced by businesses will ultimately be passed on to consumers and push inflation higher are keeping the prospect of additional BoJ tightening in focus. BoJ Deputy Governor Himino stated that the central bank is likely to continue raising rates in line with economic, price, and financial developments.

Alongside this, market speculation that Japanese authorities could intervene again to support the Japanese Yen (JPY) is seen as another factor limiting the scope for a sustained rebound in GBP/JPY.

UK Retail Sales Indicator Details

The Retail Sales report, published monthly by the Office for National Statistics, tracks changes in the volume of goods sold by retailers in Great Britain to final consumers. It is widely monitored as a gauge of consumer spending behavior. Month-on-month percentage changes compare sales in the reference month with the previous month. Higher readings are generally interpreted as supportive for the Pound Sterling, while weaker outcomes tend to be viewed as negative.