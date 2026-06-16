WTI Crude Slides as US-Iran Framework Eases Supply Fears

Key Moments

WTI trades near $79.20, extending losses to a three-month low during early European hours on Tuesday.

Market sentiment shifts after the US and Iran agree on a framework deal aimed at ending the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Traders await the American Petroleum Institute’s weekly crude report for fresh signals on US demand and inventory trends.

WTI Under Pressure as Geopolitical Risk Premium Fades

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is quoted around $79.20 in early European trading on Tuesday, extending its decline to a three-month low. The move lower follows news that the United States and Iran have reached a framework understanding intended to bring the conflict to an end, reducing fears of prolonged supply disruptions.

According to the report, US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance signed an electronic copy of a memorandum of understanding with Iran. Trump stated that the Strait of Hormuz “is already partially opened,” adding that “it’ll be completely opened” on Friday. The prospect of normalized flows through this key chokepoint has weighed on crude prices as traders reassess previous supply risk assumptions.

Strait of Hormuz Reopening in Focus

The Strait of Hormuz had been effectively closed since shortly after the US and Israel conducted airstrikes on Iran on February 28. This critical shipping route typically handles around one-fifth of global oil flows, and the closure resulted in the shutdown of approximately 14 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil production.

Despite the breakthrough, uncertainty persists. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described the US-Iran agreement as an “important step” toward ending hostilities but emphasized that a final, durable ceasefire arrangement “has yet to take shape.”

Market participants are weighing these developments carefully. Antreas Themistokleous, trading content specialist at Exness, commented: “While the agreement has improved market sentiment, traders remain cautious due to uncertainty around the deal’s details, shipping risks, mine clearance, and the time needed to restore disrupted production.” He further noted: “The deal also begins a 60-day negotiation period over Iran’s nuclear program, with President Trump warning that military action could resume if no broader agreement is reached.”

Key Supply Route and Market Implications

Factor Details Current WTI price level Approximately $79.20 Recent price milestone Falls to a three-month low Strait of Hormuz status Previously effectively closed; partially opened, expected to be fully opened on Friday Production impact Shutdown of roughly 14 million bpd Share of global oil shipments Around one-fifth

The evolving situation at the Strait of Hormuz remains central to crude market pricing. Expectations that the waterway will fully reopen later in the week could accelerate efforts to restore halted production, though the pace and scope of that recovery are still unclear.

API Inventory Data Next Major Catalyst

Attention is now turning to the upcoming weekly crude oil inventory figures from the American Petroleum Institute (API), scheduled for release later on Tuesday. The data are being closely monitored for confirmation of demand dynamics in the US.

A draw in crude stocks larger than analysts anticipate would point to stronger consumption and could offer some support to WTI. Conversely, a build in inventories exceeding expectations would imply subdued demand or oversupply, potentially adding further downside pressure to prices.

WTI Oil – Key Characteristics and Market Drivers

WTI Oil is a variety of crude traded on international markets. The term WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three primary benchmarks alongside Brent and Dubai Crude. It is commonly described as “light” due to its relatively low gravity and “sweet” because of its low sulfur content. These properties contribute to its reputation as a high-quality grade that is straightforward to refine.

Production is sourced within the United States and distributed through the Cushing hub, often referred to as “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World.” WTI serves as a core benchmark in the global oil market, and its price is frequently cited in financial media.

Macro and Fundamental Influences on WTI

The price of WTI is primarily dictated by supply and demand conditions. Strong global economic activity can bolster consumption and support prices, whereas weaker growth tends to have the opposite effect. Political instability, military conflicts, and sanctions can disrupt output and transit routes, translating into price volatility.

Decisions by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), a coalition of major producing nations, are another key influence through their impact on production levels. Because crude is predominantly traded in US Dollars, moves in the currency also matter: a weaker Dollar can make oil cheaper for non-US buyers, while a stronger Dollar can dampen demand.

Role of Inventory Data

Weekly inventory reports from the API and the US Energy Information Agency (EIA) provide important, regular insights into market balance. Changes in crude stockpiles help investors and traders gauge whether supply is running ahead of, or lagging, demand.

When these releases show falling inventories, it can signal firmer demand conditions and lend support to prices. Rising inventories, by contrast, can point to ample supply and weigh on the market. The API publishes its data every Tuesday, followed by the EIA on Wednesday. The two datasets typically align, with outcomes falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA report is generally viewed as more robust because it is produced by a government agency.

OPEC and OPEC+ as Strategic Price Setters

OPEC comprises 12 oil-producing countries that collectively establish production quotas at meetings held twice per year. These decisions can meaningfully influence WTI prices by tightening or loosening supply.

When OPEC reduces output quotas, it can constrain available barrels and underpin higher prices. Conversely, raising production targets can increase supply and exert downward pressure. The broader OPEC+ grouping includes an additional ten non-OPEC producers, with Russia among the most prominent participants, further extending the cartel’s reach in the global oil market.