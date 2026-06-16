USD Strength Pressures Swiss Franc on Policy Divergence

Key Moments

USD/CHF traded around 0.7950 during Asian hours on Tuesday after recouping the prior session’s modest losses.

Markets anticipate the Federal Reserve will keep rates at 3.50% to 3.75% on Wednesday, while money markets see no Swiss National Bank moves for the rest of the year.

Swiss Producer and Import Prices fell 1.8% year-on-year in May, with a 0.4% monthly decline that sharply undershot forecasts for a 0.4% gain.

USD/CHF Rises as Caution Supports the Greenback

USD/CHF advanced during Asian trading on Tuesday, hovering near 0.7950 after logging slight losses in the previous session. The pair gained as the US Dollar held firm amid a cautious market backdrop, with investors remaining defensive while awaiting further clarity on developments related to Iran’s unresolved nuclear file.

Market participants continued to react to the lack of transparency around the reported agreement between Washington and Tehran. Neither side has released the official text, and major shipping firms are postponing decisions on rerouting vessels through the key waterway until they obtain full visibility on the terms.

US President Donald Trump stated that a memorandum of understanding has been signed to resolve the conflict and reopen the blockaded Strait of Hormuz. However, sentiment stayed wary. Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency reported that the current draft envisions reopening the strait within 30 days under Iranian arrangements.

Federal Reserve Outlook: Rates Seen on Hold

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave its benchmark rate unchanged at a target range of 3.50% to 3.75% on Wednesday. Market views linked this stance to elevated US inflation pressures stemming from higher energy costs associated with tensions in the Middle East.

Traders are set to scrutinize the subsequent press conference for guidance on how new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh plans to steer the central bank. Any signals on the policy trajectory will be closely monitored for implications for the US Dollar and broader financial conditions.

Swiss National Bank Expectations and Inflation Dynamics

Recent declines in oil prices have contributed to easing global inflation pressures, curbing expectations of further monetary tightening. In this environment, money markets are now factoring in no additional interest rate moves from the Swiss National Bank through year-end.

This view is consistent with the latest Swiss Producer and Import Price data, which showed a 1.8% year-on-year decline in May. Although this represented the mildest deflation rate in five months, easing from April’s 2.0% drop as import price declines moderated, the monthly figures surprised markets.

On a month-over-month basis, the index fell 0.4%, sharply missing expectations for a 0.4% increase and unwinding April’s 0.8% rise. The downside surprise in prices reinforced the perception that the SNB can afford to remain on hold.