Pound Softens as Dollar Gains Before Fed Updates Looms

Key Moments

GBP/USD trades near 1.3400 during Asian hours on Tuesday after giving back earlier gains as the US Dollar finds support.

Meanwhile, uncertainty around the US-Iran agreement is keeping major shipping firms cautious.

In addition, markets expect the Federal Reserve to keep rates unchanged at Wednesday’s meeting.

Dollar Steadies; GBP/USD Edges Lower

GBP/USD trades around 1.3400 during Asian trading on Tuesday. The pair retreats after posting modest gains in the previous session.

At the same time, the US Dollar remains stable as investors wait for more details about US-Iran peace efforts.

As a result, traders have become more defensive. That shift is helping support the Dollar and limiting gains in GBP/USD.

Unclear US-Iran Terms Keep Shipping Sector on Hold

Markets remain cautious because Washington and Tehran have not published an official agreement.

Consequently, major shipping companies are delaying decisions to reroute vessels through the Strait of Hormuz until they receive more clarity.

US President Donald Trump said both sides signed a memorandum of understanding to end the conflict and reopen the waterway.

However, investors remain skeptical because few details have emerged.

According to Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency, the current draft would reopen the strait within 30 days under Iranian arrangements. Even so, traders continue to assess the proposal carefully.

Fed Policy Outlook and Warsh’s First Major Test

Markets widely expect the Federal Reserve to leave interest rates unchanged at 3.50% to 3.75% on Wednesday.

Therefore, investors will focus less on the decision itself and more on the accompanying guidance.

In particular, traders want to hear how new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh plans to guide monetary policy.

Event Expectation / Detail Federal Reserve policy decision Benchmark rate expected to remain at 3.50% to 3.75% US-Iran memorandum of understanding Draft proposes reopening the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days under Iranian arrangements GBP/USD in Asian hours (Tuesday) Trading near 1.3400 after giving back earlier gains

Risk Assets Rally Despite Geopolitical Concerns

Risk assets have moved higher as investors react positively to the temporary US-Iran agreement.

However, several unanswered questions remain.

At the same time, central bank expectations continue to influence markets.

As a result, traders are adjusting positions ahead of the Fed decision.

Busy UK Data Calendar and Political Watchpoints

Investors are also preparing for several important UK releases.

Inflation figures, labor market data, and retail sales reports could all influence Pound Sterling.

In addition, traders are watching the upcoming Bank of England interest rate decision.

Political developments also remain in focus. Thursday’s Makerfield by-election could create additional volatility for UK assets.

Pound Sterling: Structure, Policy Drivers, and Key Data

The Pound Sterling is the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is also one of the world’s oldest currencies, dating back to 886 AD.

Furthermore, GBP is the fourth most traded currency globally. According to 2022 data, it accounts for 12% of all foreign exchange transactions, averaging $630 billion in daily volume.

The Bank of England issues the currency.

GBP is actively traded against several major currencies, including:

GBP/USD, commonly called “Cable,” which accounts for 11% of FX volumes

GBP/JPY, often called the “Dragon,” which accounts for 3%

EUR/GBP, which accounts for 2%

Bank of England Policy and Its Impact on GBP

Bank of England policy decisions are one of the biggest drivers of Pound Sterling.

The BoE targets inflation near 2% and mainly uses interest rates to achieve that goal.

When inflation rises too quickly, the BoE often raises rates. Higher borrowing costs can slow spending and ease price pressures.

Moreover, higher rates can attract foreign investors and support the Pound.

On the other hand, the BoE may cut rates when inflation is too low or growth slows.

Lower rates reduce borrowing costs and encourage investment. However, they can also weaken the currency because investors earn lower returns.

Macroeconomic Data and Trade Balance Effects on Sterling

Economic data also influence Pound Sterling.

Investors closely watch GDP, manufacturing and services PMIs, and employment figures.

Strong data can increase expectations for rate hikes. Consequently, they often support the Pound.

Weak figures usually have the opposite effect.

In addition, traders monitor the UK’s trade balance.

A trade surplus means exports exceed imports. That situation can strengthen a currency because foreign buyers need Pounds to purchase UK goods.

By contrast, a trade deficit can weaken the currency because the country relies more heavily on imported products.