Crude Falls as Iran Peace Hopes Grow, Taiwan in Focus

Key Moments

Polymarket traders continue to assign a 15.5% probability that China will invade Taiwan by Dec. 31, 2027, implying 84.5% odds against an invasion.

Brent crude fell 5.16% to $82.82 and U.S. WTI slid 5.61% to $80.03 as markets reacted to signs of a possible end to the four-month U.S.-Iran conflict.

The Polymarket Taiwan contract showed no 24-hour or 7-day change in odds, with volume at $916,064 and positioning anchored around the No outcome.

Oil Pullback Follows Hopes for U.S.-Iran Peace Deal

Oil futures dropped on Monday as market participants reacted to indications that Iran and the United States may be nearing an agreement to conclude their four-month war. The prospect of a peace arrangement boosted risk sentiment, but commodity strategists cautioned that the associated energy shock could have a lasting impact and maintain a geopolitical risk premium in crude prices.

Analysts highlighted that the path to recovery in energy markets remains complex after the conflict. They pointed to draws in global inventories tied to the extended disruption of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, ongoing concerns about mines in the area, and the need for maintenance and repair work on vessels that had been stuck in the region.

In price action, Brent crude futures declined 5.16% to $82.82 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate dropped 5.61% to $80.03, marking its lowest level since March. Some strategists argued that a price around $80 is unlikely to restore balance in oil markets over the coming three to six months, suggesting that benchmark prices could trade in the low $90s into the third quarter.

Polymarket Taiwan Contract Holds at 15.5% Invasion Probability

Despite the sharp move in crude and the easing of immediate Middle East tensions, trading on Polymarket reflected a stable view on longer-term East Asian geopolitical risk. The contract titled “Will China invade Taiwan by December 31, 2027?” remained priced at 15.5% for a Yes outcome and 84.5% for No, indicating that traders continue to see an invasion as relatively unlikely within the specified window.

The market recorded trading volume of $916,064, and the lack of movement in the implied probabilities over both 24-hour and 7-day horizons suggests subdued volatility and a steady consensus. Positioning appears concentrated around the No side of the contract rather than reacting to short-term news flow.

Key Polymarket Taiwan Contract Metrics

Metric Detail Platform Polymarket Market Will China invade Taiwan by December 31, 2027? Resolution window Dec 31, 2027 (UTC) Status Active (open for trading) Leading implied probability 15.5% Volume $916,064 Top outcomes Yes 15.5% / No 84.5% 24h change +0.0 pp

According to the contract structure, Polymarket implies an 84.5% probability that China will not invade Taiwan by Dec. 31, 2027. The market description notes that any significant repricing is likely to be driven by direct signals tied to Taiwan – such as concrete developments in military posture, diplomacy, or policy – that would materially affect the assessed likelihood of conflict before the resolution date.

Other Active Geopolitical and Event Markets on Polymarket

Interest on Polymarket extends beyond the Taiwan contract, with trading activity spread across a mix of geopolitical and event-specific markets. Flows have concentrated in headline-sensitive contracts that capture broader macro themes alongside idiosyncratic outcomes.

The “Will the US confirm that aliens exist by…?” market is priced at 9.5% (up 1 point), with total volume of $53,661,710. In the sports and event space, the “Grass Court Championships: Madison Keys vs Xinyu Wang” market is effectively settled at 100.0% on its leading line, with $204,517 traded, illustrating how the platform channels liquidity into both macro-uncertainty contracts and narrowly defined events.

Summary of Selected Polymarket Contracts