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Home » Stock Market News » Tripadvisor Jumps on $700M TheFork Sale to Amex

Tripadvisor Jumps on $700M TheFork Sale to Amex

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares climbed 14% after agreeing to sell TheFork to American Express for $700 million in cash.
  • The divestiture is intended to sharpen Tripadvisor’s focus on its Experiences business and enhance capital return flexibility.
  • TheFork generated $232 million in last-twelve-months revenue and $28 million in adjusted EBITDA as of the first quarter of 2026.

Deal Overview

Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) saw its stock jump 14% after revealing an agreement to sell TheFork, its European online restaurant reservation and management platform, to American Express in a $700 million all-cash transaction.

The move is part of Tripadvisor’s shift toward emphasizing its Experiences business. The company had previously disclosed in February 2026 that it would review strategic options for TheFork.

Strategic Rationale and Management Commentary

Tripadvisor framed the sale as a step that highlights the value of its broader portfolio while sharpening its strategic focus.

“This agreement reflects two things we believe deeply: the tangible value across Tripadvisor Group’s portfolio and our ongoing focus on the opportunity we see ahead in Experiences,” commented Matt Goldberg, CEO of Tripadvisor Group.

The company indicated that the transaction is expected to support its strategy by giving it greater room to accelerate capital returns, sustain a strong balance sheet, and reinvest in its Experiences segment.

Planned Use of Proceeds and Financial Impact

Tripadvisor expects the sale proceeds to offer additional flexibility in capital allocation. The company cited several possible uses of the funds, including share repurchases, debt reduction, or further investment within the experiences category.

Management expects the tax impact from the deal to be minimal, with net proceeds anticipated to be close to the gross $700 million cash consideration.

TheFork Financial Profile

As of the first quarter of 2026, TheFork contributed meaningful revenue and profitability over the prior twelve months.

MetricValuePeriod Reference
Revenue (last twelve months)$232 millionAs of the first quarter of 2026
Adjusted EBITDA (last twelve months)$28 millionAs of the first quarter of 2026
Transaction value$700 millionAll-cash consideration

Closing Conditions and Timeline

The proposed sale is targeted to close before the end of 2026. Completion is contingent on labor consultation processes and standard closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Ongoing Relationship with American Express

Tripadvisor and American Express signaled that they see scope to expand their collaboration beyond this single transaction.

Stephen Squeri, Chairman and CEO of American Express, stated the company is excited about the opportunity to deepen its relationship with Tripadvisor going forward.

Advisors

Goldman Sachs acted as financial advisor to Tripadvisor and TheFork. Legal advice was provided by Goodwin Procter LLP and Reed Smith LLP.

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