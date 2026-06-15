ON Semiconductor Jumps as Analysts Flag Catalysts Ahead

Key Moments

ON Semiconductor Corporation shares climbed 4.8% in pre-market trading after Citi placed the stock on a 90-day catalyst watch while reiterating a Neutral rating and $120 price target.

Wells Fargo recently lifted its price target on the stock to $140 from $115, while Mizuho kept an Outperform-equivalent view with a $130 target.

The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $134.92 after strong Q1 2026 results and a broader rebound in semiconductor names.

Citi Flags ON Semiconductor for Near-Term Catalysts

ON Semiconductor Corporation (often referred to as ON Semiconductor) advanced 4.8% in pre-open trading after Citi began a 90-day catalyst watch on the stock. Citi kept its Neutral rating and maintained a $120 price target.

The catalyst watch designation indicates that Citi sees identifiable near-term developments – including potential product milestones, contract announcements, or demand inflection data – that could materially influence the share price over the coming months, even without a change in the formal rating.

Recent Analyst Actions Signal Increasing Confidence

Citi’s move followed a series of bullish revisions from other major firms. Wells Fargo recently boosted its price target on ON Semiconductor shares to $140 from $115. In parallel, Mizuho reiterated an Outperform-equivalent stance and set its target at $130. These calls reflect increasing confidence among analysts that the company’s recovery path remains on track.

Before Citi’s latest action, the stock was covered by analysts with 14 buy ratings and 19 hold ratings, illustrating a mix of optimism and caution across the Street.

Q1 2026 Performance and Recovery Narrative

The recent analyst enthusiasm has been supported by ON Semiconductor’s Q1 2026 results, reported in early May. The company posted revenue of $1.513 billion, topping the midpoint of its guidance range. Management stated that the cyclical trough was behind the company, reinforcing the view that it has moved past the low point in its cycle.

Metric Detail Q1 2026 revenue $1.513 billion Citi rating / target Neutral / $120 Wells Fargo price target $140 (up from $115) Mizuho stance / target Outperform-equivalent / $130 Analyst ratings prior to Citi action 14 buy, 19 hold 52-week low $44.56 52-week high $134.92

Supportive Market and Sector Backdrop

The move in ON Semiconductor shares is occurring against a constructive broader market environment. On the day of the move, the S&P 500 is up 0.5% and the Dow Jones is higher by 0.7%, lifted by enthusiasm around the SpaceX IPO and a notable decline in oil prices.

Semiconductor stocks have also been recovering after the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index experienced a historic single-session drop on June 5. This rebound has made previously pressured chip names like ON Semiconductor particularly responsive to positive analyst developments.

Accommodative expectations for Federal Reserve policy are another tailwind, with prediction markets assigning roughly 77% odds of at least one 2026 rate cut. That backdrop has helped sustain investor appetite for high-beta technology shares, including semiconductor names.

Shares Approach 52-Week High

The combination of Citi’s 90-day catalyst watch, recent upward price target revisions from Wells Fargo and Mizuho, the company’s Q1 2026 revenue beat, and an improving sector and macro backdrop has driven ON Semiconductor sharply higher in pre-market trading.

The stock has previously traded as low as $44.56 over the past 52 weeks and is now edging closer to its 52-week high of $134.92. This move highlights the scale of the company’s turnaround narrative, which continues to capture investor attention.