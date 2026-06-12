SocGen Flags Key USD/BRL Hurdles as Real Downside Risks

Key Moments

USD/BRL has bounced from an interim low near 4.88 and is moving toward the 200-DMA and a descending trend line around 5.25.

Societe Generale highlights resistance at the March high of 5.32/5.34, with potential downside risk if the 4.99 pivot low breaks.

The Bovespa fell below 170k for the first time since late January, while FPIs sold BRL3.42bn of Brazilian equities this month to 9th June.

Technical Picture for USD/BRL

Societe Generale analysts note that USD/BRL has been climbing after establishing an interim trough close to 4.88. The pair is now edging toward a significant technical area where the 200-day moving average aligns with a multi-month descending trend line around 5.25.

According to the analysts, it will be critical to assess whether this move can evolve into a durable base and, potentially, a broader trend reversal. They flag the March peak in the 5.32/5.34 region as a crucial resistance band that could cap further gains.

The team also warns that the broader downtrend could reassert itself if the pair fails to hold above the recent pivot low near 4.99, which they identify as an important support level.

Level Type Comment 5.32/5.34 Resistance March high, highlighted as a key resistance zone 5.25 Technical confluence Area of the 200-DMA and multi-month descending trend line 4.99 Support Recent pivot low; break could signal downtrend resumption 4.88 Interim low Level from which USD/BRL has staged its recent rebound

Equity Market and Flow Dynamics

On the equity side, the analysts point out that “The Bovespa slipped below 170k for the first time since late January. FPIs sold BRL3.42bn of Brazilian equities this month to 9th June.”

Macro and Policy Context

Policy commentary is also in focus. “BCB president Galípolo asserted the domestic economy is holding up well on a relative basis in the face of Middle East conflict and US tariff concerns. Brazil plans to issue sovereign bonds in China, after tapping euro market earlier this year.”