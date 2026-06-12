Silver Rebounds as XAG/USD Traders Target Key $69 Level

Key Moments

XAG/USD recovered during Friday’s European session to the mid-$67.00 range, supported by improved risk sentiment.

Prospects for a US-Iran agreement and softer US Treasury yields have underpinned demand for the non-yielding metal.

A potential bullish Head & Shoulders pattern points to upside levels near $69.03, $71.05, $72.10, and the $75.00 area.

Market Mood Lifts Silver Toward Weekly Highs

XAG/USD is retracing earlier declines in Friday’s European trading, climbing back into the mid-$67.00s after Thursday’s pullback. The move higher is taking shape as the pair edges toward the upper boundary of this week’s range, with market participants watching the $69.00 resistance zone as the next key hurdle.

Improved sentiment around the geopolitical backdrop and softer US Treasury yields are giving fresh momentum to the metal, which does not generate income and typically benefits when borrowing costs ease. This combination has drawn buyers back into the market, with attention centered on whether bulls can push prices through the recent ceiling near $69.00.

Geopolitical Developments and US Data Support the Bid

The latest advance in Silver has been reinforced by comments from US President Donald Trump, who said that the US and Iran reached a “great settlement” for a deal that is likely to be signed “in the next days”. While Iranian officials have been more cautious, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghadei stated in local media that the chance of an agreement is closer than ever, helping to underpin risk appetite and support the metal.

On the macro side, Thursday’s US Producer Price Index (PPI) data delivered a mixed signal. Headline price growth accelerated to its fastest pace in more than three years, whereas the core component stayed flat, contrary to expectations for further firming. This combination has encouraged speculation that the impact of higher energy costs could be moderating and has tempered expectations for additional Federal Reserve rate increases, a backdrop typically constructive for Silver.

Technical Picture: Bullish Structure Takes Shape

XAG/USD is quoted at $67.46, maintaining a positive near-term tone. The formation of a higher low on Friday suggests the possible emergence of a bullish Head & Shoulders (H&S) reversal pattern, often associated with market bottoms.

Short-term indicators are broadly aligned with this constructive view. On the 4-hour charts, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering in the mid-50s, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains in positive territory, signaling that upward momentum is building.

A decisive break above this week’s peak at $69.03 would validate the H&S configuration and bring a series of higher resistance levels into focus. Initial upside reference points include prior support around $71.05, linked to a reverse trendline, followed by the $72.10 area, corresponding to the May 28 low. The measured objective of the H&S setup is located just below the June 4 high, in the $75.00 zone.

On the downside, selling pressure has so far been constrained above $65.90, the current session low. A sustained hold of this level has, up to now, prevented a deeper retreat toward Thursday’s trough at $61.50.

Level / Indicator Price / Status Comment Current XAG/USD price $67.46 Maintaining a constructive short-term bias Immediate resistance $69.03 Weekly high; H&S confirmation trigger Next resistance $71.05 Previous support – reverse trendline area Additional resistance $72.10 May 28 low H&S measured target $75.00 area Just below June 4 high Near-term support $65.90 Session low currently containing downside Deeper support $61.50 Thursday’s low, next key level if $65.90 breaks RSI (4-hour) Mid-50s Suggests mild bullish momentum MACD (4-hour) Positive territory Supports constructive bias

Silver as an Investment: Key Characteristics

Silver is widely traded in financial markets as a precious metal with a long-standing role as both a store of value and a medium of exchange. While it tends to attract less attention than Gold, market participants may incorporate Silver into portfolios to diversify exposures, tap into its intrinsic value, or seek protection in environments of elevated inflation. Access to Silver exposure can be obtained via physical holdings such as coins and bars, or through instruments like Exchange Traded Funds that mirror its performance in international markets.

Primary Drivers of Silver Prices

Price dynamics in Silver are influenced by multiple macro and market-specific factors. Periods of geopolitical stress or concerns over a pronounced economic downturn can lift prices due to its role as a safe-haven asset, albeit generally to a smaller extent than Gold. As a non-yielding asset, Silver tends to benefit when interest rates fall.

Because Silver is quoted in US Dollars (XAG/USD), fluctuations in the currency are also important. A firm US Dollar often limits upside in Silver, while a weaker Dollar typically provides support. Other elements, including investment flows, mine production – with Silver being more plentiful than Gold – and recycling activity, can additionally shape its supply-demand balance and pricing.

Industrial Demand and the Role of Gold

Beyond its financial attributes, Silver plays a significant role in industrial applications, notably in electronics and solar-related technologies, given its very high electrical conductivity, which exceeds that of Copper and Gold. Strengthening industrial usage can push prices higher, whereas a slowdown can exert downward pressure. Economic trends in major economies such as the US and China influence industrial demand, while in India, consumer appetite for Silver jewelry is another important factor in price formation.

Silver frequently tracks moves in Gold. When Gold advances, Silver often rises as well, reflecting their shared status as safe-haven assets. The Gold/Silver ratio, indicating how many ounces of Silver equate to the value of one ounce of Gold, is commonly monitored to gauge their relative pricing. Some investors may interpret a high ratio as a signal that Silver is undervalued or Gold is overvalued, while a low ratio can be seen as suggesting the opposite relationship between the two metals.