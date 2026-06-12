Oracle’s Selloff Masks a Deep Pipeline of AI-Driven Growth

Key Moments

Oracle’s remaining performance obligation climbed 15% sequentially to nearly $640 billion, up 363% from a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue increased 20.8%, topping expectations by 60 basis points, while cloud services rose 47% and now represent 51.5% of total business.

Shares dropped nearly 10% in after-hours trading following earnings and guidance, despite record GAAP and adjusted EPS and a 54% jump in full-year operating income.

Oracle’s AI Transition: Legacy Player to Core Infrastructure Provider

Oracle’s NYSE: ORCL share price has faced persistent pressure in 2026 and may continue to struggle in the near term. Beneath that weak price action, however, the company is undergoing a significant transition away from its legacy profile and toward a position as a core blue-chip technology name at the center of AI infrastructure.

Investors are already aware that Oracle is becoming an essential component of the AI ecosystem. The next major catalyst for the stock is expected to be the revenue ramp that follows from this positioning.

Back-Ended AI Revenues and a Massive Backlog

Oracle’s AI-related revenue growth is heavily weighted toward the future. While 2026 financial results may appear lackluster when compared with some other AI-focused names, the company’s backlog is expanding rapidly.

Long-term contracts, including some with front-loaded payments tied to GPU hardware, are building a foundation for potentially exponential growth. The bulk of these agreements are scheduled to begin contributing materially to revenue in 2027. Management expects backlog conversion to accelerate by the end of the year and again in the following year, supporting strong gains in revenue, cash flow, and earnings.

The scale of Oracle’s remaining performance obligation (RPO) illustrates this shift. RPO increased 15% on a sequential basis to nearly $640 billion, a 363% jump versus the prior year. At the projected FY2027 run-rate, this represents roughly seven years of revenue and is described as only a fraction of the ultimate opportunity. Backlog is anticipated to continue growing in coming quarters, fueling renewals as contracts mature and creating a multi-year runway of highly visible, accelerating growth.

Metric Latest Detail RPO sequential growth 15% RPO year-over-year growth 363% RPO size Nearly $640 billion Cloud share of total business 51.5% Cloud revenue growth 47% Infrastructure services growth 47% SaaS growth 10% Revenue growth 20.8% Full-year operating income growth 54%

Quarterly Performance: Cloud Strength Offsets Legacy Weakness

Oracle delivered a strong quarter, with revenue up 20.8%, surpassing expectations by 60 basis points. Softer results in the Software segment were anticipated and largely stemmed from the same dynamics that are driving cloud adoption. Customers relying on legacy software offerings are increasingly migrating to cloud-based services.

Cloud now represents 51.5% of Oracle’s overall business and continues to gain share each quarter. Total cloud revenue advanced 47%, supported by a 47% rise in infrastructure services. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) revenue grew 10% and is expected to benefit further as inference and automation take hold.

Margins, Cash Flow, and Capital Spending

Profitability was another bright spot. Although margins were pressured by higher spending tied to datacenter expansion, the impact was significantly less severe than expected. The increased investment was not enough to offset operating leverage from higher revenue and improved efficiency.

As a result, Oracle reported record earnings per share on both a GAAP and adjusted basis, along with a 54% increase in full-year operating income.

The primary negative in the quarter was free cash flow, which turned negative. Management attributes this to the capital-intensive datacenter buildout driven by the growing backlog. This spending is expected to moderate in coming quarters as more of the backlog converts into recognized revenue. The main uncertainty for investors is the precise timing of when the large RPO balance translates into reported results, though each quarter brings that inflection point closer.

Guidance, Market Reaction, and Near-Term Headwinds

Forward guidance also weighed on sentiment in the short term. While the outlook called for sequential growth, year-over-year acceleration, and better-than-expected Q1 earnings, the full-year forecast essentially matched existing consensus. That alignment with expectations triggered a sell-the-news reaction in the stock.

Following the earnings release, Oracle’s shares fell nearly 10% in after-hours trading, reflecting investor concerns about the immediate headwinds despite the longer-term AI-driven thesis.

Analyst Response: Spending Concerns, but Long-Term Thesis Intact

The initial response from analysts was restrained. Many highlighted concerns around Oracle’s elevated spending plans and its debt profile. The company intends to raise an additional $40 billion in capital this year through a combination of debt and equity, nearly doubling the capital raised in fiscal year 2026.

Despite these concerns, analysts are looking ahead to RPO realization and the visibility embedded in the backlog. Ratings and price targets have stayed in place, with trends showing increased coverage, a 78% Buy-side tilt underpinning a Moderate Buy rating, and about 50% upside implied by the consensus target.

At the consensus level, Oracle’s valuation would be near record highs. Current trends also suggest that an above-consensus price around $400 is possible, which would equate to roughly 100% upside.

Technical Setup and External Catalysts

Market action after earnings highlighted the weight of short-term obstacles, but the overall setup suggests NYSE: ORCL may be in the process of a reversal, supported by its AI growth outlook. While the stock may need some time to reestablish upward momentum, a recovery by the end of summer is viewed as likely.

Results from other hyperscale operators – including Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL, Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT, and Amazon NASDAQ: AMZN – are due by the end of July. These reports are expected to confirm ongoing commitments to datacenter buildouts and AI-related investment, which would indirectly support Oracle’s narrative.

Over a longer horizon, a 5x P/E multiple relative to the 10-year earnings forecast is described as implying the potential for a 500% increase in Oracle’s stock price versus June’s support level.

Key Risks: Execution, Capital, and Institutional Support

Execution risk stands out as Oracle’s biggest challenge this year. While the backlog is substantial, turning those commitments into realized revenue requires both time and capital. The heavy capital needs create an additional drag on near-term profitability, even though some of that effect is mitigated.

Any delays or operational missteps in building out infrastructure and onboarding workloads are likely to be reflected swiftly in the share price, and such moves may be amplified. Institutional and analyst backing offers some support, but institutional flows over the past 12 months have only been modestly bullish and could diminish if financial stress signals become more pronounced.

Positioning Oracle Among Alternatives

Potential investors weighing an allocation to Oracle should also consider how it compares to other opportunities identified by leading analysts. According to the commentary provided:

“Before you consider Oracle, you’ll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street’s top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on… and Oracle wasn’t on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.”