Gold Trades Sideways Near $4,200 on Iran Talks, Fed View

Key Moments

Gold (XAU/USD) is fluctuating around $4,200 after rebounding from a nearly seven-month low of $4,023 hit the previous day.

Expectations of a US-Iran memorandum of understanding and higher-for-longer US interest rates are pulling Gold in opposite directions.

Technical gauges show XAU/USD locked in a bearish structure, with RSI near 35 and price capped below the 20-day SMA around $4,425.

Gold Holds Gains After Sharp Rebound

Gold prices are steady on Friday, with XAU/USD trading flat around $4,200 as market participants await further clarity on a potential peace deal between the United States and Iran. The metal is consolidating after a strong recovery from a nearly seven-month low of $4,023 reached on Thursday, yet it remains on course for a second consecutive weekly decline.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he had called off planned military strikes on Iran and suggested that a peace agreement could be signed as early as this weekend. His remarks helped improve risk sentiment and sparked a more than 3% surge in Gold, which clawed back part of its earlier weekly losses as both the US Dollar and Oil prices retreated.

According to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that the framework text is “nearly finalized.” Bloomberg, citing senior officials, reported that a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran could be signed as soon as Sunday in Geneva.

US-Iran Uncertainty and Fed Outlook Cap Gold’s Upside

Despite Thursday’s sharp advance, Bullion is finding it difficult to build further upside momentum amid uncertainty surrounding Tehran’s final sign-off on any agreement. The prospect that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates elevated for an extended period is also curbing buying interest in the non-yielding metal.

Recent US inflation data reinforced expectations that borrowing costs might stay high. The Consumer Price Index rose to 4.2% year-on-year in May from 3.8% in April, its highest reading since April 2023. The Producer Price Index increased to 6.5% year-on-year from 5.7%, marking its strongest pace since November 2022.

This combination of firm inflation and cautious optimism over a possible US-Iran accord has limited downside in the Greenback, leaving Gold on track for a second straight week of losses. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the currency against six major peers, is trading around 99.75 with modest intraday gains.

On the US data docket, investors are watching for the preliminary reading of the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for June, scheduled for release later in the American session.

Technical Picture: Downtrend Intact Despite Bounce

From a technical standpoint, XAU/USD maintains a bearish near-term bias. Prices continue to trade below the 20-day Simple Moving Average from the Bollinger Bands, located near $4,425, leaving the latest rebound looking corrective inside a broader downward move.

Momentum signals remain subdued on the daily chart. The Relative Strength Index is hovering around 35, indicating limited upside strength. At the same time, the Average Directional Index is elevated near 35, suggesting that the existing downtrend retains technical traction even as volatility narrows within the Bollinger Band structure.

Technical Level Approximate Price Comment Immediate support – lower Bollinger Band $4,149 First downside level to watch Key horizontal demand $4,000 Zone where buyers would likely defend a deeper pullback Initial resistance – 20-day SMA / mid-line $4,425 First hurdle for any recovery attempt Upper Bollinger Band $4,701 Upper boundary of the main resistance zone for bulls

On the downside, first support is seen near the lower Bollinger Band at around $4,149, followed by more substantial horizontal demand around $4,000, where dip-buying interest would be expected to emerge on a deeper retracement.

On the topside, any sustained recovery attempt would initially meet resistance at the Bollinger mid-line and 20-day SMA near $4,425. A subsequent barrier is placed around the upper Bollinger Band near $4,701. Together, these levels represent the key region that buyers would need to reclaim to significantly temper the prevailing bearish tone.

Gold as an Investment: Safe-Haven and Inflation Hedge

Gold has historically served as both a store of value and a medium of exchange. Beyond its use in jewelry, the metal is broadly regarded as a safe-haven asset, often viewed as a preferred holding during periods of market stress. It is also widely considered a hedge against inflation and depreciating currencies, as it is not tied to any particular issuer or government.

Central Banks and Gold Demand

Central banks are the largest holders of Gold. In seeking to support their currencies during volatile periods, they typically diversify their reserves and add Gold to reinforce perceptions of economic and monetary strength. High Gold reserves can bolster confidence in a country’s solvency.

Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This represented the highest annual purchase since records began. Central banks in emerging markets such as China, India, and Turkey are rapidly increasing their Gold holdings.

Gold’s Relationship with Other Assets

Gold generally exhibits an inverse relationship with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, both of which are key reserve and safe-haven instruments. When the Dollar weakens, Gold often strengthens as investors and central banks diversify their assets in times of market stress. Gold also tends to move inversely to risk assets: strong equity markets frequently coincide with softer Gold prices, while risk-off episodes and equity sell-offs tend to support the metal.

Key Drivers of Gold Prices

A broad range of factors can influence the price of Gold. Geopolitical tensions or concerns about a severe economic downturn can quickly lift prices due to its safe-haven appeal. As a yield-less asset, Gold typically benefits from lower interest rates, while higher borrowing costs tend to pressure it.

However, much of Gold’s price action often revolves around the behavior of the US Dollar, since Gold is priced in USD (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar typically restrains Gold, while a weaker Dollar can provide a tailwind for gains.