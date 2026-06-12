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Home » Commodities News » European Gas Futures Slide as US-Iran Calm Supply Fears

European Gas Futures Slide as US-Iran Calm Supply Fears

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Benchmark Dutch TTF natural gas futures fell more than 5% to around €47 ($54.3) per MWh as of 0720GMT.
  • Comments from US President Donald Trump about a possible framework agreement with Iran eased near-term supply disruption concerns.
  • Traders remained wary as Iran has not confirmed a finalized deal, while the Strait of Hormuz continues to pose a key risk to LNG flows.

Gas Prices Retreat on Hopes of Easing US-Iran Tensions

European natural gas prices declined more than 5% on Friday, approaching a two-week low, after US President Donald Trump indicated that Washington and Tehran were close to a framework agreement. His remarks helped temper immediate fears about a sustained interruption to energy shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The pressure on prices intensified after Trump said a deal was near and that he had called off previously planned US military strikes on Iran.

Market Snapshot: Dutch TTF Futures

The Dutch TTF natural gas futures contract, considered Europe’s benchmark, traded at about €47 ($54.3) per megawatt-hour as of 0720GMT, marking a drop of more than 5% for the session, according to market data.

ContractPriceCurrencyTimeChange
Dutch TTF natural gas futures€47 ($54.3)per MWh0720GMTDown more than 5% on the day

Cautious Sentiment Despite Price Drop

Despite the pullback in prices, market participants stayed cautious. Tehran has not yet confirmed that a binding agreement exists, although it has indicated that the main elements have been agreed.

Trump’s latest statements followed an intensification of US-Iran tensions earlier in the week, including his earlier threats to seize Kharg Island and assume control of Iran’s oil and gas markets. Those comments had amplified worries over an extended confrontation in a region viewed as critical to global energy transit.

Strait of Hormuz Remains a Key Risk for LNG

The Strait of Hormuz remains at the center of market risk assessments. Any interruption to liquefied natural gas (LNG) flows through this chokepoint would deliver a substantial shock to global gas markets, particularly in light of Qatar’s position as a major LNG supplier, according to the International Energy Agency.

The strait is estimated to handle around one-fifth of global LNG volumes. This leaves Europe exposed to tighter competition for LNG cargoes, even though the region sources a significant portion of its gas from pipeline deliveries and Atlantic-basin LNG exporters.

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