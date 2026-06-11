Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » WTI Slides Below $89 as US-Iran Tensions Meet Inventory

WTI Slides Below $89 as US-Iran Tensions Meet Inventory

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • WTI traded near $88.95 in early European hours on Thursday, backing off its intraday high as traders locked in profits.
  • Fresh US military strikes in Iran and reported interceptions of Iranian missiles and drones have intensified concerns over potential supply disruptions.
  • US crude inventories fell by 7.228 million barrels for the week ending June 5, outpacing market expectations for a 4.0 million barrel draw.

WTI Retreats Despite Heightened Geopolitical Risk

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, was quoted around $88.95 during early European trading on Thursday, extending a pullback from the session high as market participants took profits. The latest move comes even as renewed tensions between the United States and Iran inject additional risk into the energy complex, potentially limiting further downside for prices.

The pressure on WTI emerged as traders reassessed the balance between profit-taking and escalating geopolitical risk. While the price slipped back below $89.00, the backdrop of rising tension in the Middle East remained a key focus for energy markets.

US Strikes and Regional Interceptions Raise Supply Concerns

The United States launched a new series of military strikes in Iran, an action that has raised fears of prolonged disruption to energy flows. Market participants are watching closely for any signs that the conflict could further impact oil supply routes or regional production.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that American forces had begun “launching additional self-defense strikes against multiple targets in Iran at the commander in chief’s direction.” CENTCOM added that the strikes were carried out “in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression.”

In a further sign of regional involvement, Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait reportedly intercepted Iranian missiles and drones aimed at US military facilities, according to Reuters. This broader engagement has reinforced market anxiety over the stability of supply from the region, even as WTI prices pulled back in the latest session.

US Crude Inventories Log Another Sharp Draw

Fundamentals also remained supportive, with US crude stockpiles posting another significant weekly decline. Data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that crude inventories for the week ending June 5 decreased by 7.228 million barrels. This followed a prior weekly draw of 7.974 million barrels and exceeded the market consensus, which had anticipated a 4.0 million barrel reduction.

US Crude Inventory DataChange (million barrels)
Week ending June 5-7.228
Previous week-7.974
Market consensus-4.0

The stronger-than-expected drawdown highlighted tightness in US crude balances, a factor that could underpin prices even as short-term technical and positioning dynamics trigger bouts of profit-taking.

The publisher noted that (This story was corrected on June 11 at 06:00 GMT to rewrite, in the headline and article, that WTI tumbles below $89.00 despite renewed US-Iran tensions, not go up.)

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • NZD/JPY confined in tight range, RBNZ aheadNZD/JPY confined in tight range, RBNZ ahead The NZD/JPY currency pair held within a tight daily range on Tuesday ahead of the outcome of the RBNZ’s policy meeting on Wednesday.The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to keep its official cash rate intact at 2.25% at its April 8th […]
  • Forex Market: Outlook for AUD/USD during the upcoming weekForex Market: Outlook for AUD/USD during the upcoming week Australian dollar traded little changed against its US counterpart during the late phase of US session on Friday, as concerns that Chinese economy was slowing down and Crimea tensions urged market players to reduce their possessions of […]
  • Spot Silver holds near record amid supply tightnessSpot Silver holds near record amid supply tightness Silver maintained ground near an all-time high of $53.60/oz. amid tightness in the spot market and being supported by expectations of more Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, the US government shutdown and reignited US-China trade […]
  • GBP/USD slightly higher ahead of Bank of England minutesGBP/USD slightly higher ahead of Bank of England minutes British pound traded slightly higher and headed for a second consecutive weekly gain against the US dollar on Friday before Bank of England publishes the minutes of its most recent meeting on policy next week.GBP/USD reached a session high […]
  • Natural gas futures weekly recap, September 15 – September 19Natural gas futures weekly recap, September 15 – September 19 Natural gas fell on Friday and settled the week lower after the EIA reported on Thursday the 22nd straight above-average inventory gain and as weather forecasts pointed to moderating temperatures next week.On the New York Mercantile […]
  • Yen Rises as Intervention Risks Weigh on USD/JPYYen Rises as Intervention Risks Weigh on USD/JPY Key Moments USD/JPY traded around 159.90 during Asian hours on Friday, extending its decline for a second straight session. Japan's foreign reserves dropped by USD 77.11 billion in May to USD 1.31 trillion, the lowest level […]