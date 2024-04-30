OneMain boosts quarterly dividend to $1.04

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) said on Tuesday that its Board of Directors had authorized a quarterly dividend of $1.04 per share of common stock.

The latter represents a 4% increase compared to the previous quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share.

The dividend will be paid on May 17th to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 10th 2024, the company said.

OneMain reported pretax income of $204 million and net income of $155 million during the first quarter of 2024.

Additionally, the company repurchased nearly 109,000 shares of common stock valued at $5 million during the latest quarter.

“We are very pleased with our performance so far in 2024 and encouraged by the direction of credit,” Doug Shulman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OneMain Holdings Inc, said in a press release.

“We remain highly focused on serving our customers well through the cycle while also executing on our strategic initiatives, including new products and channels.”

Stock Performance

The shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) closed 0.08% ($0.04) lower at $50.85 in New York on Monday, following a 0.73% gain in the preceding market session.

The company’s total market cap now stands at $6.093 billion.

The shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) went up 47.70% in 2023, compared with a 10.99% gain for the benchmark index, NYSE Composite (NYA).

The company’s shares have risen 3.35% so far this year.