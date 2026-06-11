Rupee Weakens as Oil Rise and Tensions Lift USD/INR Now

Key Moments

USD/INR climbed toward 95.75 as a rebound in crude oil prices pressured the Indian Rupee.

Foreign Institutional Investors have been net sellers on every trading day so far in June, offloading Rs. 62,654.34 crore in Indian equities.

India’s May CPI is expected at 4% Year-on-Year, up from 3.48% in April, ahead of Friday’s data release.

Rupee Under Pressure as Oil Prices Rebound

The Indian Rupee (INR) came under heavy selling pressure against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, with USD/INR jumping toward 95.75 in early trade. The move coincided with a sharp rebound in crude oil prices, as renewed concerns over the durability of the ceasefire between the United States and Iran weighed on the currency.

During India’s morning session, the MCX Crude Oil contract expiring on June 18 traded 0.7% higher near 8,787. That followed a 3.6% surge on Wednesday, even after the contract had already recovered substantial prior losses.

Higher oil prices tend to undermine the appeal of currencies from economies that are heavily dependent on imported energy, such as India, by raising import costs and pressuring macro fundamentals.

US-Iran Tensions Escalate, But Ceasefire Message Maintained

Late on Wednesday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that it had carried out additional “self-defense strikes” on multiple targets in Iran. The operations were described as retaliation for Tehran’s “unwarranted and continued aggression”. This followed earlier US CENTCOM strikes on Iran’s air defense, ground control, and surveillance radar installations near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, conducted in response to Iran’s downing of a US Apache helicopter.

Further US military action had already been anticipated. US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News that he was close to ordering new strikes against Iran for taking too long to finalize a deal. Prior to those remarks, President Trump wrote on Truth Social that Iran must pay the price for taking too long to reach an agreement.

Despite the latest military developments, the ceasefire announced in April between the US and Iran does not appear to have fully broken down. According to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), President Trump instructed aides to convey a message to Iran via Qatar that the strikes did not signify a “restart of all-out war,” but were a response specifically to the helicopter incident.

Foreign Investors Continue to Cut India Exposure

Sentiment among Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) toward Indian equities remains subdued as higher crude prices cloud earnings expectations for India Inc. FIIs have been net sellers on all trading days so far in June, reducing their holdings by a cumulative Rs. 62,654.34 crore.

Focus on India’s CPI and RBI Policy Outlook

On the domestic macro front, the next key catalyst for the Rupee will be the release of India’s May Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Friday. Market participants are watching the figures for signals on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) future policy stance.

At its policy meeting last week, the RBI left the Repo Rate unchanged at 5.25%, in line with expectations, and cautioned that it would need to respond “if inflation gets generalized”. Consensus expectations are for May CPI to come in at 4% Year-on-Year, compared with 3.48% in April.

Indicator Latest / Expected Previous RBI Repo Rate 5.25% 5.25% India CPI (YoY, May) 4% (expected) 3.48% (April) FII net flows in June Rs. 62,654.34 crore (net selling) –

USD/INR Technical Picture: Sideways Phase Within Bullish Setup

At the time of writing, USD/INR is trading around 95.75. The short-term price action suggests a sideways phase within a broader bullish configuration, characterized by a Symmetrical Triangle pattern.

The pair is hovering close to the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA), positioned at 95.4886, reinforcing the range-bound tone. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 53.79, near neutral but slightly tilted to the upside, signaling that buying pressure remains intact even as the pair consolidates below a descending resistance trendline drawn from earlier highs.

On the upside, the first notable resistance is located near 96.03 at the bearish trend-line break zone. A decisive daily close above that level could pave the way for a more extended advance toward the all-time high at 97.08. On the downside, initial support lies at the 20-day EMA around 95.49, followed by a more significant support zone near the rising trendline around 94.77. A break below this latter area would undermine the constructive bias and open the door to deeper pullbacks.