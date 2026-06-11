Oracle Shares Fall as AI Investment Plans Rattle Markets

Key Moments

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) dropped 10.7% after hours to $179.82 following its Q4 FY2026 release, despite topping earnings expectations.

Full-year capital expenditures jumped 162% to $55.7 billion, with plans to raise about $40 billion in new financing and lift FY2027 net capex to roughly $70 billion.

Heavy negative free cash flow, shareholder dilution concerns, and a risk-off macro backdrop amplified the stock’s selloff.

Capex Surge and Funding Plan Overshadow Earnings Beat

Oracle stock fell 10.7% in after-hours trading to $179.82 after the company reported its Q4 FY2026 results on the evening of June 10. Investor reaction centered less on the quarterly beat and more on the scale of Oracle’s spending plans and new capital-raising strategy.

For the full fiscal year, capital expenditures jumped 162% to $55.7 billion, surpassing the company’s prior guidance of $50 billion. Management also outlined plans to secure approximately $40 billion in additional financing, including a $20 billion equity offering, to support its AI data center expansion in FY2027. Net capital expenditures are expected to reach about $70 billion.

This aggressive investment profile left Oracle with deeply negative free cash flow of -$23.7 billion for the year. The combination of heavy cash burn and the prospect of notable shareholder dilution weighed heavily on sentiment.

Solid Q4 Results, But Guidance and Margins Disappoint

Oracle’s operating performance in Q4 showed strong top-line momentum. Quarterly revenue increased 21% to $19.2 billion, and adjusted EPS of $2.11 came in above consensus forecasts. However, this strength was not enough to offset mounting concerns around profitability and future returns on capital.

Guidance for Q1 FY2027 called for adjusted EPS in the range of $1.72–$1.76, which came in at the lower end of analyst expectations. At the same time, gross margins showed visible pressure amid the rapid acceleration of data center build-outs, raising questions about the near-term earnings impact of Oracle’s AI infrastructure push.

Balance Sheet Strain and Legal Overhang

Investor anxiety was compounded by existing legal and balance sheet issues. Oracle is facing a “shareholder litigation cloud,” with multiple law firms examining the actions of its officers and directors related to the portrayal of its AI infrastructure strategy and associated leverage risks.

On the credit side, Oracle’s debt load had already climbed to around $162 billion by Q3 FY2026. This debt level pushed the company’s Altman Z-Score into grey territory, a zone that signals elevated financial stress and is closely watched by bondholders and institutional investors.

Macro Shocks Hit Risk Assets

The broader market environment added further pressure on Oracle’s stock reaction. May CPI data released on June 10 showed U.S. consumer prices rising 4.2% year-over-year, marking the first reading above 4% since May 2023. The move was partly attributed to higher energy costs linked to conflict in the Middle East.

At the same time, the U.S. launched new military strikes against Iran, which responded by closing the Strait of Hormuz. That development pushed oil prices sharply higher and intensified concerns about energy-driven inflation.

Equities responded negatively. The S&P 500 declined 1.6%, the Dow Jones fell 1.9%, and the Nasdaq dropped 2.0%. This risk-off backdrop proved especially difficult for a high-multiple, capital-intensive technology stock confronting a contentious earnings reaction.

Index Move S&P 500 -1.6% Dow Jones -1.9% Nasdaq -2.0%

Cloud Momentum Meets Growing Skepticism

Despite the sharp pullback, Oracle continues to show substantial demand for its cloud offerings. Remaining performance obligations climbed to a record $638 billion, underscoring the scale of contracted business tied to its cloud and AI strategy.

However, the after-hours decline reflects a market that is increasingly wary of the timing and magnitude of the capital required to deliver on that opportunity. With the share price already around 48% below its 52-week high of $345.72, the latest drop indicates that investors are seeking clearer proof that AI infrastructure investments will drive margin expansion before assigning a higher valuation multiple.