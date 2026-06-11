Google Eyes Samsung Deal for Next-Gen AI Chip Component

Key Moments

Google has been in talks with Samsung Electronics to manufacture a key part of its 10th-generation Tensor Processing Unit, code-named Icefish.

The discussions focus on using Samsung’s 2-nanometer process to fabricate a memory input-output die, with potential mass production starting as early as 2028.

Under the current design, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. would still produce the computing engine using 1.4 nm technology, while Samsung would supply the memory-linking component.

Google Weighs Dual-Foundry Strategy for AI Hardware

Google is in discussions with Samsung Electronics to manufacture a component for its upcoming generation of artificial intelligence chips, according to a report from The Information that cites people familiar with the situation.

The talks focus on a potential shift in Google’s chip supply chain for its 10th-generation Tensor Processing Unit, known internally by the code name Icefish. The report states that the parties are examining the use of Samsung’s 2-nanometer manufacturing process to produce a memory input-output die for the new TPU.

According to the report, the Icefish chip could move into mass production as early as 2028.

Division of Labor Between TSMC and Samsung

The reported discussions come at a time when Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is experiencing capacity constraints amid strong demand for AI chips, particularly from Nvidia. Google has historically depended on TSMC for manufacturing its chips.

Under the design approach described in the report, TSMC would continue to be responsible for the most advanced portion of the device – the computing engine – using its 1.4 nm technology. Samsung would produce the component that connects the chip to memory using its 2-nanometer process.

Company Role in Icefish TPU (per current design plan) Process Technology Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) Computing engine 1.4 nm Samsung Electronics Memory input-output die (links chip to memory) 2-nanometer

Collaboration With MediaTek

The report also notes that Google is working with Taiwanese chip designer MediaTek on the Icefish project. No further details about MediaTek’s specific role are provided in the article.