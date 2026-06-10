Rupee Gains as Traders Weigh Risks and Inflation

Key Moments

USD/INR declines toward 95.15 on Wednesday despite renewed US-Iran military tensions and firmer crude prices.

Foreign Institutional Investors have been net sellers on every trading session so far in June, divesting Rs. 60,529.36 crore.

Markets are focused on upcoming US and India CPI releases, with May US headline inflation expected at 4.2% and India CPI seen at 4% YoY on Friday.

Rupee Firms Even as Geopolitical Risk Rises

The Indian Rupee strengthened against the US Dollar on Wednesday after opening little changed, pushing the USD/INR pair down toward 95.15. The move lower in the pair comes even as tensions in the Middle East flare up again following US military action against Iran in response to the downing of an American helicopter.

The renewed confrontation has supported crude prices. As of the time of writing, the MCX Crude Oil contract expiring on June 18 is trading 0.8% higher, near 8,490, having recovered roughly half of Tuesday’s earlier losses after dropping to 8,212. Traditionally, currencies of major oil-importing economies such as India tend to struggle in periods of elevated energy prices, as higher import costs weigh on external balances and growth expectations.

US-Iran Military Exchange Around Strait of Hormuz

Late Tuesday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported launching multiple strikes on Iranian assets, including air defense systems, ground control infrastructure, and surveillance radar installations near the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for close to 20% of the world’s energy flows. The actions followed expectations that Washington would respond after President Donald Trump pledged retaliation for the shooting down of a US Apache helicopter over Hormuz.

Iran, in turn, has fired missiles at several US airbases in Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain, and has warned the US to withdraw from the Gulf region for its own safety.

“Powerful armed forces will not ignore any attack or threat,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, adding, “Get out of our region if you want to be safe.”

Foreign Investors Continue to Exit Indian Equities

Overseas investors have been steadily reducing their exposure to Indian stocks as the renewed Middle East conflict undermines risk appetite. Foreign Institutional Investors have remained net sellers on every trading day in June so far, offloading positions totaling Rs. 60,529.36 crore.

Inflation Data in Focus: US and India

Later in the day, markets will closely watch the May US Consumer Price Index release, scheduled for 12:30 GMT. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the headline CPI is expected to show an annualized increase of 4.2%, compared with 3.8% in April. Over the same period, core CPI – which excludes food and energy – is projected to rise 2.9%, slightly above the prior reading of 2.8%.

Evidence of stronger inflation pressures would likely reinforce expectations for additional Federal Reserve rate increases this year. The CME FedWatch tool currently indicates that the probability of at least one Fed rate hike this year is nearly 72%.

On the domestic front, India’s CPI data due on Friday is anticipated to register at 4% year-on-year, up from 3.48% in April.

Technical Picture: USD/INR Locked Near 20-Day EMA

In European hours, USD/INR trades close to 95.15. The pair’s behavior around the 20-period Exponential Moving Average at 95.46, together with a Symmetrical Triangle pattern on the charts, signals a shift to a more sideways, consolidative trend.

The Relative Strength Index is oscillating within the 40.00-60.00 band, highlighting a lack of clear directional conviction among market participants.

On the upside, initial resistance is seen near 96.00, around the descending boundary of the triangle. A firm break above 96.00 would pave the way for a move toward the all-time high at 97.10. On the downside, the first key support is located near 95.04, the level of the broken upward support trend line, followed by a structural trend-line origin around 94.49. A sustained fall below both of these levels would signal scope for a deeper corrective decline, whereas holding above them would help preserve the broader positive structure.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

India CPI: Key Details for Market Watchers

The India Consumer Price Index, compiled by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, tracks the average price change for a broad basket of goods and services purchased by households. It is the primary gauge of inflation and evolving consumption patterns. A higher-than-expected CPI reading is generally considered supportive for the INR, while a weaker figure tends to be negative.