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Home » Forex and Currency News » Canadian Dollar Flows Pivot Ahead of June BoC Rate Decision

Canadian Dollar Flows Pivot Ahead of June BoC Rate Decision

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • BNY’s Bob Savage reports that Canadian Dollar flows have completely reversed going into the June Bank of Canada decision compared with April, when CAD demand was generally positive.
  • Weaker real and nominal rates and expectations that the BoC will rank among the most dovish G10 central banks are cited as key drivers of softer CAD interest.
  • Cross-border investors have shown more appetite for CAD exposure than CAD-denominated accounts, with flows not clearly tied to asset liquidation.

Reversal in CAD Demand Ahead of BoC

BNY’s Bob Savage observes a notable shift in Canadian Dollar (CAD) market dynamics as investors position ahead of the June Bank of Canada (BoC) policy meeting. Compared with April, when CAD was generally supported, he notes a pronounced reversal in flows.

According to Savage, this change in investor behavior is occurring as real and nominal interest rates have softened and as the policy stance expected from the BoC has turned more dovish relative to its G10 peers. At the same time, evolving expectations for the Federal Reserve are reshaping hedging strategies throughout the Americas, further influencing demand for CAD.

Investor Positioning and Policy Expectations

Savage links the fading interest in CAD to the perception that the BoC will stand out as one of the most accommodative central banks among the G10. Against that backdrop, he suggests that the current lack of enthusiasm for the currency is consistent with the policy outlook and the broader rate environment.

He also points to shifting Fed pricing as a key factor that is changing how investors manage foreign exchange risk. These adjustments in expectations appear to be feeding into cross-asset and cross-currency positioning, prompting investors to rethink their CAD exposure.

Cross-Border vs Domestic CAD Exposure

Savage highlights an interesting distinction between investor groups. He notes that cross-border investors have shown greater willingness to take on CAD exposure than CAD-based accounts, which have been less active.

He further comments that, when measured against the underlying flows in the associated assets, it is difficult to interpret the recent CAD moves purely as a result of asset liquidation. This suggests that fundamental considerations could again be exerting influence, particularly given what he describes as favorable holdings levels and attractive valuations.

Selected Comments from Bob Savage

TopicDirect Quote
Flow reversal“The CAD has fully reversed its flow situation heading into the June decision compared to April, when flows were generally bid.”
BoC stance“With the BOC expected to be among the most dovish in G10, the lack of interest is understandable.”
Fed decision timing“We may even have to wait for the Fed decision next week before a clearer flow picture emerges.”
Investor types“Surprisingly, cross-border investors have been more willing to capture CAD exposures compared to CAD-denominated accounts.”
Fundamentals and valuations“Measured against underlying asset flows, it’s hard to also attribute these flows to asset liquidation, so there could be a fundamental aspect back in play, especially with holdings levels remaining favorable on top of good valuations.”
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