Rupiah Firms as Bank Indonesia Delivers Surprise HikeFX

Key Moments

USD/IDR retreats to around 18,070 in Asian trading after a surprise 25-basis-point rate hike by Bank Indonesia lifted the rupiah.

Bank Indonesia reports foreign exchange reserves at USD 144.9 billion in May 2026, the lowest level since June 2024.

The IDX Composite rebounds by 4.74% toward 5,600, breaking a five-session losing streak amid bargain hunting and strong domestic data.

Rupiah Rebounds After Off-Cycle Policy Move

USD/IDR ended a four-session advance and traded near 18,070 during Asian hours on Tuesday, as the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) strengthened following an unexpected policy move by Bank Indonesia (BI). The central bank raised its benchmark rate by 25 basis points in an off-cycle decision, lifting the policy rate to 5.50%.

In a statement published on its website, Bank Indonesia said the off-schedule tightening was warranted because “the rupiah exchange rate has weakened ​more than expected” since its previous meeting. The rupiah had fallen to an all-time low of 18,247 on Monday before the intervention.

Macro Headwinds and Policy Credibility Concerns

Despite the immediate support from higher rates, the rupiah still faces multiple downside risks. Potential renewed pressure may stem from elevated global risk aversion, domestic fiscal concerns, changes to commodity export regulations, and rising doubts in the market about Bank Indonesia’s operational independence.

Compounding these challenges, BI disclosed that the country’s foreign exchange reserves declined to USD 144.9 billion in May 2026, compared with USD 146.2 billion a month earlier. This represented the lowest reading since June 2024. According to the central bank, the drop mainly reflected external government debt payments and sizable interventions in the foreign exchange market to support the rupiah during a period of seasonal domestic demand for foreign currency and turbulent global conditions.

Foreign Exchange Reserves Snapshot

Indicator May 2026 Previous Month Lowest Since Foreign Exchange Reserves (USD billion) 144.9 146.2 June 2024

Political and Fiscal Risks Under Scrutiny

Investor sentiment has also been strained by domestic political developments since Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto took office in 2024. Market participants are increasingly worried that the currency’s sharp depreciation could jeopardize his economic growth objectives.

The administration has come under fire for policies perceived as reversing long-standing fiscal prudence. Expensive campaign commitments, notably a program to provide free meals to millions of school children, have fueled apprehension about potential fiscal slippage and weakened confidence among overseas investors.

Equity Market Finds Relief Rally

In contrast to the macro pressures, Indonesian financial markets saw a temporary respite on Tuesday. The IDX Composite climbed 4.74%, moving back toward 5,600 and snapping a five-session losing run. The rebound followed a steep decline that had pushed the index to its lowest point since late 2020 on Monday.

The recovery was largely attributed to bargain hunters stepping in after the recent selloff. Sentiment was further supported by favorable domestic data. Authorities highlighted a sharp increase in tax receipts in the first five months of 2026 as evidence of improving economic conditions. In addition, adjusted base money (M0) expanded by 14% year-over-year for the second straight month.

Global Backdrop: Softer U.S. Dollar and Risk-On Tone

Upside in USD/IDR remained limited as the U.S. Dollar (USD) weakened more broadly. The Greenback extended losses against major counterparts following a significant easing of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, where Iran and Israel agreed to suspend mutual attacks. The de-escalation, attributed to a direct intervention by US President Donald Trump, has lifted risk appetite globally and revived expectations that broader peace talks could gain traction.

Bank Indonesia Policy Decision Details

The latest rate move formed part of Bank Indonesia’s irregular policy schedule. The decision raised the benchmark rate from 5.25% to 5.50%.

Economic Indicator Detail Indicator Bank Indonesia Rate Last Release Tue Jun 09, 2026 05:30 Frequency Irregular Actual 5.5% Consensus – Previous 5.25% Source Bank Indonesia

Monetary Policy Context

The Bank Indonesia Rate reflects the central bank’s monetary policy stance. Monetary policy consists of actions by a nation’s monetary authority, such as a central bank or government, aimed at achieving key economic objectives. These actions operate through the relationship between interest rates – the cost of borrowing money – and the overall supply of money in the economy.