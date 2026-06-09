Gold Steady as Mideast Calm Offsets Fed Tightening Fears

Key Moments

XAU/USD trades near $4,339 after touching a roughly two-and-a-half-month low on Monday.

Optimism over a potential US-Iran deal and reduced Middle East tensions supports risk sentiment and weighs on the US Dollar.

Persistent expectations of higher-for-longer Federal Reserve rates keep Gold’s upside limited ahead of the US CPI release.

Gold Holds Firm as Dollar Softens

Gold (XAU/USD) is stabilizing on Tuesday, with prices underpinned by a weaker US Dollar and a pullback in Oil, as investors respond to signs that the conflict in the Middle East may be easing.

At the time of writing, spot Gold is trading around $4,339, broadly unchanged on the session after dropping on Monday to its lowest level in nearly two and a half months.

Middle East Developments Lift Risk Appetite

Market sentiment has been buoyed by comments from US President Donald Trump on progress toward an agreement with Iran. Trump said negotiations are in the “final throes” and that a deal could be concluded within days. “We’re in the final throes of what will be a very, very good deal,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday. He added that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen as soon as a deal is finalized.

These remarks reinforced optimism that followed news of Iran and Israel agreeing to halt strikes after weekend hostilities, helping to reduce safe-haven demand for the US Dollar and supporting risk-sensitive assets.

Fed Expectations Counterbalance Geopolitical Relief

Despite the softer US Dollar and improved geopolitical backdrop, Gold is finding it difficult to mount a sustained recovery. Expectations that the Federal Reserve could maintain elevated interest rates for an extended period are weighing on the non-yielding metal.

Higher policy rates tend to undermine Gold by increasing the relative appeal of interest-bearing assets, limiting the metal’s ability to benefit from risk-on moves tied to geopolitical de-escalation.

The Next Catalyst: US CPI Data in Focus

Traders are largely refraining from aggressive positioning in XAU/USD ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release scheduled for Wednesday.

Inflation has moved further above the Federal Reserve’s 2% objective, with higher Crude Oil prices following the onset of the Middle East conflict in late February contributing to upward price pressures. Annual CPI rose to 3.3% in March and 3.8% in April, and economists are looking for a further increase to 4.2% in May.

A stronger-than-anticipated CPI print would likely reinforce expectations for another rate hike later this year and could intensify selling pressure on Gold, which typically fares better in a low-rate environment. Conversely, a softer CPI reading could allow the Fed to maintain a more patient stance and potentially spark a near-term rebound in the precious metal.

Even in the event of a short-term bounce, many market participants remain convinced that interest rates will stay high for longer. That view could cap Gold’s upside, unless a US-Iran agreement leads to a sustained drop in Oil prices and a meaningful easing in inflation concerns.

Technical Picture: Downtrend Intact Despite Near-Term Stabilization

From a technical perspective, XAU/USD is attempting to consolidate but still trades within a broadly bearish setup on the daily chart. Prices remain below the 20-period Bollinger Simple Moving Average, located around $4,498, and sit only slightly above the lower Bollinger band near $4,317, indicating that the market is hovering close to downside volatility support.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is around 36, signaling subdued momentum with a bearish bias, while the Average Directional Index (ADX) near 29 suggests the existing downtrend retains moderate strength.

Technical Level Approximate Value (XAU/USD) Technical Significance Upper Bollinger band $4,680 Additional resistance if corrective rally extends Middle Bollinger band / 20-period SMA $4,498 Initial resistance on the upside Current price (time of writing) $4,339 Near-term stabilization zone Lower Bollinger band $4,317 Immediate support; break would expose next floor Next horizontal support $4,100 Potential area where buyers may attempt to defend

On the upside, initial resistance appears at the middle Bollinger band around $4,498, with a further ceiling at the upper band near $4,680 if buyers attempt a corrective move. On the downside, immediate support stands at the lower band near $4,317. A clear break below that region could open the door toward the next horizontal support area around $4,100, where dip buyers may again step in.